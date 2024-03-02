Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 19%

Today is shaping up negative for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$11.35 reflecting a 13% rise in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Rivian Automotive from its 25 analysts is for revenues of US$4.9b in 2024 which, if met, would be a decent 10.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 13% per share from last year to US$4.84 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$6.0b and US$4.46 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 25% to US$18.42, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Rivian Automotive's valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Rivian Automotive's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Rivian Automotive's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 10.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 116% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Rivian Automotive.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Rivian Automotive's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Rivian Automotive's future valuation. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Rivian Automotive going forwards.

