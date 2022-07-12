U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,819.14
    -35.29 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,985.02
    -188.82 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.73
    -107.87 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.82
    -10.19 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.63
    -8.46 (-8.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.20
    -8.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.27 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0041
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0330 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8070
    -0.6130 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,456.81
    -1,038.83 (-5.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.78
    -11.59 (-2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Rivian CEO confirms layoffs could be part of restructuring to stay 'nimble'

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Rivian will continue to hire in strategically important areas even as it restructures its business and possibly cuts some jobs, according to an internal email from CEO RJ Scaringe that was sent to employees following reports the EV automaker was planning to lay off about 5% of its workforce.

The email, viewed by TechCrunch, provides a broad outline of the company's previously shared strategy for the next 18 months "in order to stay ahead of the changing economic landscape." That strategy is focused on four key areas: ramping production of its R1T and R1S vehicles and electric delivery van (EDV), accelerating development of its next-gen R2 platform, ramping EV charging and service infrastructure and "optimizing" costs and operating expenses.

Scaringe said told employees that Rivian is prioritizing and stopping some programs, halting certain non-manufacturing hiring and "adopting major cost down efforts" to reduce expenses on materials and operations. Some of these have already occurred, notably hiring a new chief operating officer in May to lead the restructuring and alignment of its operations.

"Our team is the core of Rivian and we are working to be as thoughtful as possible as we consider any reductions," Scaringe wrote in the email.

Rivian employs nearly 14,000 people across several locations, including at its Normal, Illinois factory, Irvine, California headquarters as well as facilities in Palo Alto and Carson, California, Plymouth, Michigan, Vancouver, British Columbia, Wittmann, Arizona and Woking, England.

The buzzy publicly traded company has nearly doubled its workforce in the past year as it set out to ramp production and begin deliveries of its R1T truck, R1S SUV and its electric delivery van, of which Amazon is its first customer. Rivian has said it's on track to deliver 25,000 vehicles this year. However, it has had its share of struggles with supply chain issues and bottlenecks that have pushed out deliveries for thousands of customers.

Rivian has not issued layoffs. Although it's clear from the email that Rivian's management team has been working to assess whether to reduce the workforce. Scaringe said in the email that the company is working to "be as thoughtful as possible as we consider any reductions." The company will always be focused on growth, but it is not immune to current economic circumstances, adding that these decisions aim to be strategic and long term, not simply to reduce costs.

Scaringe is expected to share more information with employees at its scheduled meeting this Friday.

Recommended Stories

  • Lordstown Motors taps industry veteran Hightower as CEO in management shuffle

    Hightower, president of the company since November, takes the reins from Daniel Ninivaggi, who will become executive chairman and focus on partnerships and capital raising. The former Ford Motor Co and General Motors executive takes the helm at a crucial time for the four-year-old company, which plans to start production of its Endurance pickup truck with Foxconn in the third quarter.

  • Lordstown Motors names Edward Hightower as CEO

    Edward Hightower has been named CEO of Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric vehicle startup said on Tuesday. Hightower will continue to serve as president of the Youngstown, Ohio-area company and as CEO of MIH EV Design LLC, the company's product development joint venture with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, Lordstown Motors said in a statement. In May, Lordstown Motors completed long-anticipated agreements to sell its electric vehicle-making facility to affiliates of Foxconn, which will manufacture and co-develop EVs at the plant.

  • Rival to Jack Ma’s Ant Seeks Pre-IPO Funding at $3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- LianLian DigiTech, a rival to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., is in talks to raise as much as 1.5 billion yuan ($223 million) ahead of an initial public offering in Hong Kong as soon as next year, people familiar with the matter say.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowTen Ways Things Are Really Diffe

  • Australia’s Biggest Pension Fund Braces for a Prolonged Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s largest pension fund sees the global economy struggling for about two more years as businesses and households adjust to tighter monetary and fiscal policies. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Rivian Plans Hundreds of Job Cuts Following Surge in StaffingInvestors have been conditioned

  • Joffre Capital Seek Financing to Gain Control of Playtika

    (Bloomberg) -- Joffre Capital, a tech-focused buyout firm started by Chinese dealmakers, is seeking financing to fund a potential bid for control of mobile game developer Playtika Holding Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowTen Ways Things Are Really Different

  • Peloton to stop making bike, tread products in-house, cut about 570 jobs

    Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive said on Tuesday it will cease all in-house production of its bikes and treadmills and move manufacturing to partners in an effort to simplify its operations and reduce costs. The New York-based firm will cut around 570 jobs at its Tonic Fitness Technology unit, a Taiwan-based firm bought by Peloton in 2019, according to a source familiar with the matter. Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Hyundai Motor says it will build its first South Korean EV factory

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday it would build a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) factory in South Korea that will become its first automobile plant to open in the country in almost three decades. Hyundai Motor gave no further details in its statement. In May, Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp, said it would invest 63 trillion won ($48.1 billion) in South Korea through to 2025.

  • Wefox Sees Valuation Jump 50% to $4.5 Billion in Funding Round

    (Bloomberg) -- Wefox, an insurance-technology firm founded by former Groupon Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG staff, raised $400 million in a funding round that values the company at $4.5 billion.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Rivian Plans Hundreds of Job Cuts Following Surge in StaffingThat’s a 50% boost from a p

  • Euro Buyers Fend Off Dollar Parity in Last-Gasp Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- For now, a wall of derivatives bets is keeping the euro from hitting parity with the greenback for the first time in two decades. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowPeloton to Stop In-House Bike Production as Part of TurnaroundTraders mounted a last-ditch push on Tuesday to stop those options

  • Record-breaking grocery-price inflation in June could make food items hot sellers this Amazon Prime Day

    Adobe and Numerator, with differing methodologies, both show prices rising faster at supermarkets than in other segments of the economy.

  • Celsius Reclaims $410M of 'stETH' Tokens After Paying Down $81M Debt to Aave

    The embattled crypto lender Celsius is inching closer to fully paying off its loans from decentralized finance protocols, reducing its outstanding debt to $59 million.

  • JPMorgan, Delta, Morgan Stanley, TSMC, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season begins with big bank earnings. Plus, inflation data, sentiment indexes, and more.

  • Avoid GE Stock Before Earnings, Analyst Says. Expectations Are Still Too High.

    Wall Street isn’t expecting much from industrial companies when they start reporting second-quarter earnings in a week or so. Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski says it is safer to avoid General Electric (ticker: GE ) stock headed into earnings. “Even though shares have more than discounted a slower improvement in Healthcare supply chain and Renewables’ profitability.”

  • Rivian Might Be Laying Off Workers. That’s Actually Good News.

    Most of the potential job losses are among employees in nonmanufacturing and duplicate functions, Bloomberg reported.

  • Trade terms altered in Detroit Pistons' Alec Burks-Nerlens Noel deal with New York Knicks

    The initial terms of the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks trade involving Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel have changed.

  • Nike’s China head leaving for Estee Lauder

    Angela Dong, global vice president and general manager of Nike’s Greater China business, has been with the company 17 years.

  • Rivian to address layoffs, restructuring at Friday meeting

    (Reuters) -Electric truck maker Rivian Automotive will brief employees on Friday on potential layoffs and plans to suspend some programs as part of a broader restructuring, Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said in an email sent to employees on Monday evening. The company has struggled this year to ramp up production at its plant in Normal, Illinois, and has seen its share price drop by more than two-thirds since early January, after Rivian slashed its 2022 production target. In his email, which was shared by the company with Reuters, Scaringe said the company is "financially well positioned," but that it has begun "prioritizing certain programs (and) stopping some."

  • Amazon is finally bringing its smart shopping cart to Whole Foods

    Amazon is finally bringing the Dash Cart to Whole Foods, starting with the chain’s Westford, Massachusetts location and expanding to “a few additional” stores in the coming months.

  • EV Startup Rivian Looking to Cut Costs, Make Workforce Reductions, CEO Says

    The electric-vehicle startup is looking to realign its business by cutting costs, halting hiring of non-factory workers and making other reductions, according to an internal letter from Chief Executive RJ Scaringe.

  • Oil Plummets On Recession Fears, U.S. Gas Prices On Longest Weekly Decline Since 2020

    Americans are saving around $140 million a day as gas prices extend their longest losing streak in two years amid a sharp pullback in global crude markets.