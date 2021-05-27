U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,206.37
    +10.38 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,438.08
    +115.03 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,771.12
    +33.12 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.65
    +22.38 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.63
    +0.42 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.00
    -6.80 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    27.94
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2197
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6180
    +0.0440 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4184
    +0.0065 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8470
    +0.7170 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,108.35
    +520.46 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.66
    +42.36 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.67
    -7.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     

Rivian delays deliveries of the R1T Launch Edition by one month

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Rivian said that deliveries of the R1T Launch Edition, the limited edition release of its first series of “electric adventure vehicles,” will be delayed by a month, according to an update on its website.

Customers who preordered can now expect to start receiving their pickup trucks in July instead of June, with Launch Edition deliveries to be completed by Spring 2022. The change was first spotted by the Rivian Forum. The one-month delay was due to a combination of small issues, including delays on shipping containers, the ongoing chip shortage as well as ensuring the servicing piece is properly set up, a Rivian spokesperson said.

The Amazon-backed EV startup told preorder holders in July 2020 to expect deliveries of the truck in June 2021, with R1S electric SUV deliveries starting two months later in August. The delivery timeline has already been extended once, after Rivian suspended construction work on its factory due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rivian is working to maintain the August delivery time of the R1S, the spokesperson said.

Despite the delay, it looks like Rivian will still be first to bring an electric truck to market among both new EV entrants and legacy automakers. Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns said in an investor call last week that deliveries for the company’s “Endurance” truck are still on track for September (despite slashing production numbers in half). Ford’s F-150 Lighting, the electric version of its nameplate pickup, is expected in 2022. And Tesla recently confirmed that its Cybertruck will start production late this year.

The debut of electric pickups signals a new EV era

Rivian also said it will be starting its drive program in August, which will let customers schedule at-home drives or attend a tour event. The company will be releasing details on launch dates and reservations for the tour events in the coming weeks. Rivian selected Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Detroit and Seattle as the first batch of cities on the tour.

In addition, it released a few product updates. Customers now have the option to add an Off-Road Upgrade to their vehicle configuration for an additional $2,000. Every Rivian will now also come with an onboard air compressor, previously available only with the Off-Road Upgrade.

Customers can also add Rivian Adventure Gear to their configuration. This includes a rooftop tent, cargo bars and camp kitchen (that now comes with a 30-piece kitchen set).

Lordstown Motors slashes production forecast for its electric pickup

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate panel advances EV tax credit of up to $12,500

    The U.S. Senate Finance Committee advanced legislation on Wednesday that would boost electric vehicle tax credits to as much as $12,500 for EVs that are assembled by union workers in the United States. The bill would limit tax credits to vehicles with a retail price below $80,000 to qualify for the tax credits. The current maximum tax credit is $7,500 with no maximum price and currently phases out for individual automakers once they hit 200,000 total EVs sold.

  • Tesla loses U.S. designation for some advanced safety features

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Newer Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will no longer be labeled as having some advanced safety features after the automaker said it was removing radar sensors to transition to a camera-based Autopilot system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday. The U.S. agency confirmed it updated its website to show that Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced on or after April 27 "do not have NHTSA’s check mark for recommended safety technologies: forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support."

  • SSC Tuatara adds Striker and Aggressor variants, offering up to 2,200 horsepower

    The new models are named the Tuatara Striker and the Tuatara Aggressor, the latter being a track-only build that won’t be legal on any streets. Starting with the Striker, this Tuatara is still fully streetable, but is essentially a high downforce version of the standard Tuatara. Up front, SSC adds a bigger splitter and integrated dive planes.

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • HondaJet updated to carry more, fly longer, and look better doing it

    Cars represent the commonly-seen tip of the Honda iceberg. One of the main improvements that makes the HondaJet's latest evolution worthy of the Elite S nameplate is a higher payload. Whether pilots choose to prioritize range or cargo, Honda notes the Elite S is easier to fly than existing variants of the jet thanks in part to new avionics features that replace voice commands with text-based messaging for clearer and more efficient communications.

  • How businesses can create lasting change to advance racial equity for Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders

    After a particularly painful year for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, three leaders call for the workplace to become safer for all.

  • 4 AAPI Designers on the ‘Model Minority’ Myth and How It Impacts the Fashion Industry

    Creatives open up about what the industry can do to fight Asian hate—and why it's crucial that people address and reject the harmful generalizations surrounding the community.

  • These facts about the Formula One race can help ease Miami Gardens residents’ concerns | Opinion

    They’ll go 200 miles an hour. That is how fast the Formula One cars will race around Hard Rock Stadium in 2022. There is a lot of excitement about this race. The attention it gives to the area will be unprecedented, as F1 is one of the world’s most televised sports, and promoters believe that it will create thousands of new jobs, over 30,000 local hotel bookings and more than $400 million in positive economic impact.

  • Why Roma migrants from Europe are taking rafts from Mexico to enter the U.S.

    Among the hundreds of Central American migrants crossing the Rio Grande river daily on rafts from Mexico to Texas, dozens stood out on a recent day. U.S. border patrol officers who apprehended them near the river tried to speak to them in Spanish. There was a pause as some of the border crossers explained in broken English that they were Romanians, a Reuters photographer said.

  • Politicized science drove lunar exploration and Stalinist pseudoscience – but polarized scientific views are worse than ever

    President Trump frequently and loudly disagreed with scientists. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, FileLast year one of my students in a history of science class commented that “no one knows which doctors to trust because they are politicizing the pandemic, just like politicians are.” The interactions between science and politics are now so complex, so numerous and often so opaque that, as my student noted, it’s not clear anymore whom to trust. People often assume that the objectivity of science requires it to be isolated from governmental politics. However, scientists have always gotten involved in politics as advisers and through shaping public opinion. And science itself – how scientists are funded and how they choose their research priorities – is a political affair. The coronavirus pandemic showed both the benefits and risks of this relationship – from the controversies surrounding hydroxychloroquine to the efforts of Operation Warp Speed allowing researchers to develop vaccines in less than a year. In this context, it is understandable that many people began to doubt whether they should trust science at all. As a historian of science, I know that the question is not whether science and politics ought to be involved – they are already. Rather, it is important for people to understand how this relationship can produce either good or bad outcomes for scientific progress and society. The historical relationship of science and politics Sputnik, the first human-made object in space and a model of which is seen here, was launched by the Soviet Union and marked the beginning of the space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. NSSDC/NASA/WikimediaCommons Historically, political needs have acted as key scientific accelerators but have also at times stifled scientific progress. Geopolitical objectives drive a large part of scientific research. For example, the Apollo space program from 1961 to 1972 was driven more by the competition between superpowers in the Cold War than by science. In this case, government’s funding contributed to scientific progress. In contrast, in the early days of the Soviet Union, the government’s involvement in biology had a stifling effect on science. Trofim Lysenko was a biologist under Stalin who denounced modern genetics. As he became head of top scientific institutions, his opponents were arrested or executed. Lysenkoism – despite being dead wrong – became the accepted orthodoxy in the academies and universities of communist Europe until the mid-1960s. As the Lysenko story demonstrates, when political powers decide the questions that scientists should work on – and, more importantly, what kind of answers science should find – it can harm both scientific progress and society. Two political parties, two scientific realities The relationship between science and politics has always been dynamic, but the rise of social media has changed it in an important way. Because it’s more difficult to discern between true and false content online, it’s now easier than ever before to spread politically motivated fake news. In the U.S., social media has massively accelerated a long–growing political divide in scientific trust. Starting with Ronald Reagan, Republican leaders have turned science into a partisan field. The ideology of limited government is one of the main reasons for this attitude. Republican lawmakers often ignore environmental issues despite scientific consensus on the causes and dangerous effects these issues lead to. President Trump brought the suspicion of science to another level by treating science as essentially just another political opinion. He argued that scientists and institutions who contradicted his views were motivated by their political agendas – and, by extension, that the science itself was false. By contrast, President Biden has put science at the top of his priorities. The pandemic highlighted just how differently Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. view science. OsakaWayne Studios/Moment via Getty Images As a result, the divide between scientific and anti-scientific positions – at least in the U.S. – is now often partisan. People of different political views, even when they are educated, are sometimes not able to agree on facts. For instance, among U.S. citizens with a high level of scientific knowledge, 89% of Democrats say that human activity contributes a great deal to climate change, as compared with only 17% of Republicans. Democrats are not immune to this either, as seen by the strong Democratic support for labeling genetically modified foods. This is despite scientific consensus on the safety of these foods. But overall, Republicans tend to be much more anti-science than Democrats. The pandemic has shown the risks of this political divide. People who identify as Republican are much more likely to be resistant to mask-wearing and vaccination. Disagreements in science are necessary for scientific progress. But if each party has its own definition of science, scientific truths become a matter of opinion rather than objective facts of how the world works. Where is the relationship going? Because trust in science was so degraded during Trump’s presidency, several leading peer-reviewed journals endorsed Biden as a presidential candidate. This was perhaps the first time in history that such a large number of scientific journals and magazines took clear stances for a U.S. presidential election. The fact that the acceptance or rejection of science is increasingly determined by political affiliations threatens the autonomy of scientists. Once a theory is labeled “conservative” or “liberal” it becomes difficult for scientists to challenge it. Thus, some scientists are less prone to question hypotheses for fear of political and social pressures. In my opinion, science cannot thrive under an administration that ignores scientific expertise as a whole; but neither can it thrive if scientists are told which political and moral values they must embrace. This could slow down or even prevent the emergence of new scientific hypotheses. Indeed, when scientists align themselves with or against political power, science can easily lose its most important asset: the ability to encourage disagreement and to raise new hypotheses that may go against common sense. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Liv Grjebine, Harvard University. Read more:Think like a virus to understand why the pandemic isn’t over yet – and what the US needs to do to help other countriesDr. Droegemeier goes to Washington? What could happen when a respected scientist joins Trump’s White House For her postdoctoral research at Harvard, Liv Grjebine received an Arthur Sachs Fellowship.

  • Thomas Ian Griffith Returning as Karate Kid 's Terry Silver for Cobra Kai Season 4

    Thomas Ian Griffith starred as Terry Silver in the third Karate Kid movie

  • China's Shenzhen to tighten residency rules to curb population boom

    China's tech hub of Shenzhen aims to make it harder for people from out-of-town to settle in a rare tightening of residency rules, as its population balloons and resources and services come under pressure. While the southern boomtown is far from being China's most populous city, its population grew by 7.1 million in the past decade to 17.56 million in 2020, with the jump surpassing increases in entire provinces such as Jiangsu and Shandong over the same period. The city's population growth is being propelled by its thriving tech industry, loose urban residency curbs and generous home purchase subsidies.

  • Stellantis Is Growing Its Heritage Parts Division

    More parts are being included than before…

  • Soaring Solar Costs Could Slow The Renewable Boom

    Year-to-date, solar module prices have risen 18 percent after almost a decade of falling costs, and experts fear that this rise could impact solar projects in the U.S. and India

  • U.S. drivers to get hit by soaring pump prices over Memorial Day holiday

    U.S. motorists will see the highest gasoline prices in seven years when they hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of the summer driving season, as fuel demand surges alongside coronavirus vaccination rates. Retail gasoline prices are at about $3.04 a gallon on average nationwide, the most expensive since 2014, data from the American Automobile Association showed. "Ahead of Memorial Day, gas demand is expected to rise as more Americans take to the roads for trips that may have been delayed or avoided because of the pandemic," said Devin Gladden, AAA spokesperson.

  • Wall Street Pros Are as Baffled as Anyone by Dollar’s Fate

    (Bloomberg) -- Wondering where the dollar’s headed as the U.S. deficit keeps growing? Wall Street’s also trying to figure it out.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees echoes of one of the weakest periods in the greenback’s recent history. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley thinks it could actually strengthen.A swelling U.S. current-account deficit is once again a hot debate in the currency market, with implications across asset classes. The gap is the widest since 2008 as a percentage of the economy, and it’s only growing as the U.S. outpaces much of the world in rebounding from the pandemic. The upshot is that more and more dollars are flowing into foreign hands, to either roll back into U.S. assets or be diverted elsewhere.Experts agree on that much. Where they diverge is on the potential repercussions of the current account, the broadest gauge of trade and investment flows in the largest economy on the planet. Forecasters expect the advance goods-trade deficit, which is due Friday, to set a new record. It’s a crucial time for the world’s primary reserve currency, which has given up all of the gains it posted earlier this year.For Goldman, the deficit is key to its bearish dollar view, as the firm’s analysts point to similarities to 2002-2007, when the dollar endured a major slump. Count Deutsche Bank AG in that camp, too.On the flip side, Morgan Stanley and Eurizon SLJ Capital believe the current environment may mirror the 1980s and 1990s, when the dollar strengthened in the face of large deficits. For now, however, the U.S. currency is weakening and the bears appear to have the upper hand.“The dollar is expensive on a broad trade-weighted basis, and non-U.S. assets are increasingly offering competitive returns,” said Zach Pandl, Goldman’s co-head of global foreign-exchange and emerging-market strategy. “Investors are likely to rotate out of long-standing U.S. fixed-income and equity markets, resulting in dollar depreciation over time.”The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is down 1.3% this month and is trading near the lowest levels this year. Indeed, the greenback has weakened against half of its Group-of-10 currency peers.Pandl holds a “structurally negative” view on the dollar over the next three years. Goldman expects the current-account deficit to peak at 4.4% of gross domestic product in late 2021. That’s more than the median estimate of forecasters, who believe it will climb to 3.6% of GDP this year, up from 3.09% at the end of last year and the largest since 2008.If Goldman’s view on the greenback is right, it would suggest that it’s only a matter of time before foreign investors seek higher-yielding international assets, which would sap the dollar’s strength and potentially usher in a longer-term structural decline that many are predicting. For emerging markets, it could also mean stronger economic growth from the U.S. currency’s inverse correlation with commodities, the boost to local equity prices and the potential deflation of dollar-denominated debt.Foreign MoneyIn the U.S. fixed-income market, yields on 10-year Treasuries are around 1.62%, which is higher than most developed markets but significantly less than the 3% investors garner for Chinese and Mexican bond equivalents. And while the U.S. stock market continues to hit record highs, Goldman is forecasting lower equity returns versus non-U.S. markets over the next year -- and it expects that the shortfall will also divert flows away from the dollar.That, however, is not a consensus view. Eurizon SLJ’s Stephen Jen, for example, thinks U.S. economic growth will drive demand for the greenback more than talk of a surging deficit and low-yield environment will hinder it. Bank of America agrees, saying deficits may weigh on the dollar in three to five years, but not now when the economy is beating global peers.The key to that is the recovery from the pandemic. The U.S. leads major economies in inoculating its population, paving the way for businesses to reopen. Economists forecast that U.S. gross domestic product will grow 6.5% this year compared with a 5.1% average for developed economies.“A strong U.S. economy ought to attract sufficient global capital to easily finance its large external deficit and in turn support the dollar,” Jen said. “Higher economic growth will mean more profits for U.S. companies and higher inflation, both of which suggest a stronger dollar.”Those in Jen’s camp argue that when U.S. assets are attractive to the world, the dollar has the capacity to strengthen even as the current-account deficit widens. That’s because foreign investors need dollars to invest in American titans such as Amazon.com Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. -- all of which are listed on U.S. stock exchanges.This isn’t unprecedented. In the 1990s, the U.S. currency advanced amid a surging deficit as the boom in technology startups drew in just about everyone. And during the 1980s, high nominal interest rates lured foreign investors as former Federal Reserve chief Paul Volcker raised the target rate to as high as 20%, helping to buoy the greenback as the current-account deficit surged.To be sure, contrarians point out that the dollar weakened when the U.S. current-account deficit widened in the mid-2000s. But Morgan Stanley says its historical analysis shows that it’s unclear whether such a relationship holds over time. In a corresponding study of 28 currencies, the relationship between exchange rates and deficits was mixed, strategist Matthew Hornbach and colleagues wrote in a report.“Because most U.S. trade is invoiced in USD, rising imports shouldn’t generate USD weakness,” they wrote. “Rather, it will be the capital account driving the U.S. dollar, i.e., how will foreign investors respond to the inflow of dollars.”The latest data tracking the U.S. net international investment position shows that the measure is currently the most negative on record. This indicates investments by foreigners in the U.S. are outpacing those made by Americans in overseas assets by the most yet.Dollar OutlookThat said, the dollar bears over at Deutsche Bank think there’s a key reason for special concern about the external deficit.“Its counterpoint is a large fiscal deficit,” which could prove persistent, especially in light of the challenges of containing it in the U.S. political system, Alan Ruskin and colleagues wrote.Those concerns factor into the bank’s prediction that the euro will climb to 1.30 against the dollar by year-end, up from around 1.22 Thursday, and end at that level in 2022. Meanwhile, leveraged investors remain bearish on the currency after flipping to a net-long position in early May. They’ve been bearish for 10 of the last 16 months.“A country cannot have a high current-account deficit forever,” said Athanasios Vamvakidis, head of G-10 FX strategy at Bank of America. “To reduce it, you need a weaker currency to reduce imports and increase exports. At some point, this will happen.”(Updates yields in 11th paragraph and euro price in 22nd)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TD Earnings Rise as Reserves Released for Loans That Didn’t Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank is benefiting from its sizable presence in the U.S., where the waning Covid-19 crisis allowed the company to release $173 million in set-asides for loans that never ended up souring.Fiscal second-quarter profit in Toronto-Dominion’s U.S. retail-banking business rose more than four-fold to $1.05 billion, helped by the release in provisions for credit losses. Overall profit topped analysts’ estimates.Key InsightsToronto-Dominion has been the most cautious among Canada’s banks in setting aside capital to cushion itself from loan losses, and the company has hinted that it may put some of that money to work on expanding its U.S. footprint. The bank released a total of C$377 million ($312 million) in provisions for loan losses. Analysts estimated it would set aside C$457.8 million.The lender, Canada’s largest by total assets, has benefited from a strong housing market in its home country that has made up for low credit-card spending. Profit in the Canadian retail segment rose 86% to C$2.18 billion, helped by growth in mortgages.Among Canada’s six largest banks, Toronto-Dominion gets the highest proportion of its revenue from net interest income -- a reliance that restrained results last quarter. Net interest income fell 5.9% to $5.84 billion.Market ReactionToronto-Dominion shares have climbed 23% this year, similar to the gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Get MoreNet income more than doubled to C$3.7 billion, or C$1.99 a share, in the three months through April. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.04 a share. Analysts estimated C$1.76 a share.Click here for more on Toronto-Dominion’s second-quarter results.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WhatsApp sues Indian government over new privacy rules - sources

    WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel Facebook's messaging app to break privacy protections, sources said. The case asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new IT rules is a violation of privacy rights in India's constitution since it requires social media companies to identify the "first originator of information" when authorities demand it, people familiar with the lawsuit told Reuters. The WhatsApp lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants including Facebook, Google's parent Alphabet and Twitter in one of their key global growth markets.

  • Buy now, pay later players tackle credit conundrum in Mideast's Gulf

    Financial technology start-ups in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates offering online short-term credit say they are enjoying exponential growth as the coronavirus pandemic drives a shift in consumer spending online. Digital buy now, pay later (BNPL) purchasing is relatively new to the region where consumers have traditionally been sceptical of paying for goods before getting them. But Saudi Arabian-based Tamara and UAE's Spotii, Tabby and Postpay all say the take-up has far exceeded initial expectations.

  • ‘Meme Stocks’ Extend Grip on Wall Street as GME, AMC Take Off

    GameStop and AMC are each advancing by double-digit percentages today, up 16.5% and 18.7%, respectively.