Rivian delivers on Q2 revenue, expects loss to widen another $700M

Harri Weber
·2 min read

Rivian is holding on tight to its goal of delivering 25,000 electric vehicles by year's end, but to get there it now anticipates to burn an extra $700 million.

The automaker tucked the revised guidance within its second-quarter earnings report, telling investors that it expects to lose a whopping $5.45 billion in 2022, up from the $4.75 billion estimate it shared three months earlier. Rivian blamed the hike on several factors, including "supply chain challenges" and "raw material inflation."

In Q2, Rivian lost $1.71 billion and delivered 4,467 vehicles. Those deliveries include the automaker's SUV and truck, as well as the delivery vans it builds for Amazon. (Altogether, Rivian delivered 5,694 vehicles during the first half of the year.)

Still, Rivian cruised past analysts' expectations on revenue, bringing in $364 million in Q2 (or about $26 million more than analysts anticipated, per Yahoo Finance). Demand for the EV firm's SUVs and trucks also kept climbing; its backlog of preorders hit 98,000 at the end of June, Rivian told investors.

The company also announced the addition of former Bosch and Daimler exec Harald Kroeger to its board.

Over the past few months, Rivian has created some comfortable distance from its 52-week low of $19.25 per share. That slump came in May, when Ford dumped millions of Rivian shares. Today, the young-ish EV maker ended regular trading at $38.95 per share, or up 4%.

Last month, Rivian started laying off about 6% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan prompted by a changing and challenging economic environment, where inflation reached record highs, interest rates rose and commodity prices continued its upward climb.

The manufacturing operations team working at its Normal, Illinois, plant were not be impacted by layoffs.

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Xiaomi Corp is currently running tests on 140 vehicles across China for autonomous driving, CEO Lei Jun said on Thursday. Speaking at a livestreamed company event, Lei said the company had 500 staff devoted solely to developing autonomous driving technology for its upcoming car and had put 3.3 billion yuan ($490 million) towards the initiative. At the event, Lei also unveiled a humanoid robot dubbed CyberOne, weighing 52kg and measuring 177cm tall, although it was not ready for mass production.