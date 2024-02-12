Rivian downgraded, Lowe’s upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



JPMorgan upgraded Lowe's (LOW) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $265, up from $210, and added the shares to its Analyst Focus List as a value stock idea. The firm continues to believe Lowe's goods share of wallet headwinds are moderating with trends ultimately reverting back toward wage growth.

Citi upgraded PepsiCo (PEP) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $195, up from $180. With a lower organic sales growth bar and a reset in market expectations, the setup looks more favorable with PepsiCo's track record of meeting or beating guidance, the firm says.

UBS upgraded GE HealthCare (GEHC) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $88, up from $66. The firm had believed that a lack of margin expansion near-term would drive a higher degree of investor skepticism on the mid-term margin targets at GE HealthCare, which in turn could drive a de-rating, but management provided "credible margin guidance" along with 2023 results that imply 50-80 basis points of expansion despite limited revenue growth.

Goldman Sachs upgraded United Therapeutics (UTHR) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $215, up from $213. The firm believes current share levels appropriately reflect the balance of potential positives and risks for the business over the near to intermediate term.