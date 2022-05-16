U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,008.01
    -15.88 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,223.42
    +26.76 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,662.79
    -142.21 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.43
    -9.24 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.12
    -0.08 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.10
    +12.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    +0.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0442
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9120
    -0.1410 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,877.99
    -1,423.22 (-4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.04
    +424.36 (+174.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Rivian founder RJ Scaringe snaps up $1M worth of EV maker's stock

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth about $1 million, a securities filing posted Monday afternoon shows.

Scaringe now holds 169,175 shares of direct stock worth $4,205,690, based on Monday's closing price. He also holds 4.3 million of indirect shares via a trust and 4,595 indirect shares through an LLC.

The purchase comes as Rivian shares fell Monday following news of a legal dispute with a seat supplier that puts its Amazon electric van program at risk and Ford's disclosure that it has sold another 7 million of its holdings in the company.

A Rivian spokesperson declined to comment on why Scaringe was buying the stock now.

Rivian debuted as a publicly traded company in November with an opening share price of $106.75, a price that made it one of the largest IPOs in U.S. history and put its market cap above GM as well as Ford. (At the time, GM’s market cap was $86.31 billion; Ford’s was $78.2 billion.)

The company's share price reached as high as $179.47 a week later. But a combination of general volatility in the market and material disclosures by Rivian have caused its share price to fall more than 75% since its public market opener.

Ford, which held a 12% stake, or about 102 million shares, of Rivian, sold 8 million shares of the company earlier this month. That initial sale, prompted Rivian shares to fall more than 17%. On May 13, Ford sold another 7 million shares, pushing its total stake below 10%.

That "below 10%" threshold means that Ford no longer has to file a Form D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. According to the SEC's rules, "insiders" that own 10% or more shares have to report most of their transactions involving the company's equity securities to the SEC within two business days on Forms 3, 4 or 5.

As a beneficial owner, Ford will still have to file a Schedule 13D report, which is required within 10 days of transaction, until its stake falls below 5%.

The article has been updated to clarify that Scaringe's shares purchase came as shares fell Monday; the share price was not at a new low.

