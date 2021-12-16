U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,668.67
    -41.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,897.64
    -29.79 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,180.43
    -385.15 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,152.46
    -42.75 (-1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.84
    -0.54 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.80
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4220
    -0.0410 (-2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3321
    +0.0056 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6700
    -0.3800 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,712.82
    -1,064.70 (-2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.69
    -10.06 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.61
    +89.86 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.32
    +606.60 (+2.13%)
     

Rivian to invest IPO wealth into new $5B Georgia factory and battery tech

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Rivian will use some of the $13.7 billion it raised when it publicly listed its shares to build a second factory in Georgia that has double the capacity of its plant in Illinois.

The company, which made the announced Thursday as part of its first earnings report, said the funds will be used to expand production capacity of its Normal, Illinois factory from 150,000 to 200,000 electric vehicles a year. Its second factory will be built east of Atlanta in Morgan and Walton counties and will have a targeted annual production capacity of 400,000 vehicles a year.

This Georgia factory will include a co-located battery cell production. Construction will begin in summer 2022 with production beginning in 2024. The company said in its shareholder letter that it picked the site due to the combination of sustainable business operations, talent pool, and proximity to supply chain and logistics.

"As we look ahead, our Georgia facility will be critically important to our objective to accelerate the large-scale adoption of sustainable transportation," the letter said, adding that the facility will be used for our next generation of vehicles.

In the near-term, that capital will also be used to design and develop its next generation of vehicles. To date, Rivian has three vehicles: the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, which are aimed at consumers, and its commercial van. Amazon, which holds more than 20% of Rivian stock, is the company's first commercial van customer with an initial 100,000 vehicle order.

Rivian will also invest heavily in vertical integration, which follows the company and its founder and CEO RJ Scaringe's strategy over the past several years. Specifically, Rivian intends to invest in battery technology across the value chain, including battery cell chemistry development, raw material sourcing, and in-house cell manufacturing, the company said in its shareholder letter.

The electric drive system will be another investment priority. The aim, the company said, is to advance its "in-house family of future drive units offering higher performance, improved packaging, and lower cost."

Generating sales is of course at the top of the to-do list, which Rivian plans to increase by continuing to invest in customer engagement and experiences, including its "experience spaces," the Rivian membership program for consumers and its digital fleet management software that is branded FleetOS for its commercial customers.

Rivian outlined plans to build out its vehicle service and charging infrastructure. By the end of the year, Rivian said it will have more than 60 mobile service vans in service and eight service centers located in California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Utah, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

  • Electric-truck maker Rivian picks Georgia over Texas for multibillion-dollar plant

    Fort Worth had previously considered incentives for the company in an attempt to attract the site that is slated to create about 7,500 jobs.

  • Rivian announces second US plant, big quarterly loss

    Electric truck maker Rivian said on Thursday it will invest $5 billion to build its second US assembly plant in the state of Georgia.

  • Rivian selects Georgia as site for its second EV factory

    n the summer of 2022, the automaker will break ground on a facility about an hour east of Atlanta, Georgia.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Thursday

    Ahead of what could be one of the most highly anticipated earnings reports of the year, investors in EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are taking profits today. Ahead of the report, however, some investors seem to be happy cashing out for now.

  • Cruise CEO Ammann leaving GM's self-driving car unit

    General Motors Co said on Thursday that Dan Ammann, the chief executive of its majority-owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary, is leaving the company, effective immediately. The U.S. automaker did not give a reason for the departure of Ammann, a former GM president and chief financial officer. GM shares fell 2.7% in after hours trading following the announcement.

  • U.S. curbs Chinese drone maker DJI, other firms it accuses of aiding rights abuses

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government put investment and export restrictions on dozens of Chinese companies on Thursday, including top drone maker DJI, accusing them of complicity in the oppression of China's Uyghur minority or helping the military, further ratcheting up tensions between the world's top two economies. Blaming DJI and seven other tech firms for supporting "the biometric surveillance and tracking" of Uyghurs, the U.S. Treasury Department added them to a list of entities suspected of having Chinese military links, barring Americans from trading in their securities. Separately, the Commerce Department added China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes to a trade blacklist, restricting access to U.S. exports.

  • Rivian Stock Dives After Steep Losses, Slim Production

    Rivian reported solid sales but losses were bigger than expected in Q3. Rivian stock plunged as the EV startup cut 2021 production targets.

  • Rivian Posted a Huge Loss. Here’s What’s Really Bugging Investors.

    Rivian Automotive reported its first quarter as a publicly traded company. It lost about $12 a share on sales of $1 million.

  • Which Brands Still Offer Online Holiday Discounts Despite Supply Chain and Labor Shortages?

    If you're looking for online discounts and coupons this holiday season, you might notice that they are hard to come by. With a limited supply of products in stores due to the congestion at ports,...

  • EV startup Rivian to build $5 billion plant in Georgia, posts quarterly loss

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Amazon-backed electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc on Thursday said it will build a $5 billion plant in Georgia, its second U.S. assembly plant, as it looks to expand production. In its first publicly reported quarterly results since it went public last month, Rivian posted a third-quarter net loss of $1.2 billion. Rivian's shares tumbled 9.8% in after-hours trading after the company said it expected production to fall a few hundred vehicles short of its 2021 target of 1,200 and its pre-order numbers disappointed some on Wall Street.

  • Roblox Dropped Big Today: Is the Stock a Buy?

    Earlier today, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) released its November operating metrics update that left investors with a bad feeling about near-term monetization trends on the popular gaming platform. The stock was down about 10% in early trading and is now down 11.

  • Rivian Picks Up an EV Award From Edmunds. Its Stock Falls Anyway.

    Automotive data provider Edmunds released its top-rated 2022 list Wednesday. Rivian picked up an award in a brand-new category.

  • Judges in Harvey Weinstein appeal slam 'prejudicial testimony,' raise questions about conviction

    New York judges appear open to reversing movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction, in light of "incredibly prejudicial" testimony.

  • Troubles mount for Shimao Group as Shanghai exchange asks Chinese developer to explain US$259 million related party deal

    Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings has found itself in a spot of bother after the Shanghai Stock Exchange raised questions over an asset sale, while investors continue to sell down the stock. The bourse sent a letter to Shanghai Shimao, a mainland-listed subsidiary of Shimao Group on Tuesday evening, asking it to shed light on the sale of a 1.65 billion yuan (US$259 million) property management business to an affiliated party. The inquiry came after an announcement by Shimao Group earlier o

  • Jags owner Shad Khan discusses need for stadium improvements

    Khan said he wants Jacksonville to compete in the bidding process for high-profile games like the College Football Playoff.

  • Rivian stock tanks after EV maker sees production constraints hindering sales

    Rivian Automotive Inc. late Thursday gave Wall Street its first look into its finances as a public company, reporting a loss that topped $1 billion on rising operating costs as it tries to ramp up vehicle sales.

  • Why the Selloff in Solar Stocks Looks Overdone

    J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Strouse argues that Sunrun and Sunnova are attractive buys at current levels.

  • 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ Is a Lesson in Our Brave New Electric Future

    The future will be better, but right now we’re still sorting a few things out.

  • Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Skyworks Stocks Just Crashed

    As of 1:45 p.m. ET, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have already lost 5.3%, Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is down 5.8%, and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) is taking it particularly hard on the chin -- down 7.5%. While suppliers can presumably charge Apple premium prices in a time of constrained chip supply, fewer iPhone sales still logically implies fewer chips being sold to build those Apple products.

  • Why Nio Shares Dropped Again Today

    Investors have their attention on other EV names so far this week, but Nio will be in the news this weekend.