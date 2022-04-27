U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

Rivian teases off-road Sand Mode and a pet-friendly HVAC feature

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Rivian

Folks who ordered a Rivian R1T truck or R1S SUV with an Ocean Coast trim may need to wait a bit longer than expected for their EV to arrive. The company told customers in an email that "the light wood in Ocean Coast is more challenging to produce." As such, Rivian is focusing on getting models with Black Mountain and Forest Edge interiors to customers sooner. It will start deliveries of EVs with the Ocean Coast trim in the fall.

"Building in few build combinations reduces complexity with our suppliers and in the plant and allows us to build a greater number of vehicles," Rivian wrote in the email, which was obtained by Elektrek. "This updated approach also means we’ll see Adventure Package vehicles rolling off the line alongside Launch Edition vehicles over the next few months." The company said it will send new delivery estimates to all preorder holders in the coming weeks.

Perhaps to offset the disappointment of another delay, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe showed off a feature that will be available to all customers as standard following a future software update. It's called Sand Mode and could come in useful for those who want to go off-road. A slow-motion clip shows the R1S handling some sandy terrain.

Also on the way are a pet mode for the HVAC system and dashcam support for the Gear Guard security feature. Scaringe said those are coming soon.

