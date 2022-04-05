U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,525.12
    -57.52 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,641.18
    -280.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,204.17
    -328.39 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,046.04
    -49.40 (-2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.73
    -1.23 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.80
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5920
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,857.77
    -824.50 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.47
    -23.18 (-2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Rivian picks up EV production in Q1, on track to hit annual target

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Rivian produced 2,553 vehicles in the first quarter, putting it on course to meet its production goal of 25,000 EVs this year, the company said Tuesday.

Rivian also reported that it delivered 1,227 vehicles in the first quarter. The production figures include a mix of the Rivian R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV and the commercial vans it is making for Amazon, a Rivian shareholder.

"These figures are in line with the company’s expectations, and it believes it is well positioned to deliver on the 25,000 annual production guidance provided during its fourth quarter earnings call on March 10, 2022," the company said in a statement.

In March, Rivian lowered its production guidance to 25,000 vehicles in 2022 due to supply constraints. Analysts had expected Rivian to produce closer to 40,000 EVs in 2022, but supply constraints augmented by Russia's war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the pandemic caused the company to adjust its target.

“The biggest constraints we now face really lie with the supply chain,” CEO RJ Scaringe told investors during its first-quarter earnings call in March. “It’s really a small number of parts, for which the supplier isn’t ramping at the same rate as our production lines are ramping up. Were it not for supplier constraints,” he added, “we’re confident we could achieve in excess of 50,000 vehicles this year.”

The Q1 production results suggest Rivian has successfully navigated some of the production bottlenecks that often plague automakers attempting to scale operations — and notably during one of the more constrained supply chains in recent history.

Production grew 150% from the 1,015 vehicles in the fourth quarter when Rivian first began making and delivering its R1T electric pickup truck. Deliveries also improved, but not as significantly, growing just 22.5% from the 920 vehicles sold in fourth quarter.

Recommended Stories

  • Street-Fighting Insurgency Gives Ukrainians a Slight Edge

    Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty ImagesOn March 25, Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi, the deputy chief of staff for the Russian Army, announced a startling shift in Moscow’s strategy. Instead of continuing its drive on Kyiv, the capital, with a view to toppling the government of Volodymyr Zelensky and establishing control over all of Ukraine east of the Dnieper River, the new objective is to “liberate” the entire Donbas region in the southeast of the country. In 2014 and 2015, Russian-backed separatist

  • Here’s where to get Kansas basketball championship shirts and gear around KC

    The Jayhawks are the national champions. Here’s how you can get your hands on shirts, hats and other gear to celebrate.

  • Can I Borrow From an IRA Without Penalty?

    A 60-day rollover rule applies to all types of IRAs, allowing you to withdraw and repay assets within two months. That rule has changed since the COVID 19 pandemic.

  • Honda and GM Deepen Ties, Promise 'New Series' of Affordable EVs

    The two automakers will co-develop compact-crossover models that will arrive in 2027 and could have new solid-state battery technology.

  • Hertz adds up to 65,000 Polestar electric vehicles to its fleet

    Hertz partnership "will bring the amazing experience of driving an electric car to a wider audience, satisfying a broad variety of our mutual customers' short- and longer-term mobility requirements."

  • Rivian Has an Edge Over Lucid in This Key Category

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) have taken the auto industry and the U.S. stock market by storm, but for different reasons. Industry watchers may admire Rivian and Lucid's impressive technology and their cool new electric vehicles (EVs), whereas investors may be smitten by the prospect of either company evolving into a major industry player over time. On paper, Lucid has Rivian crushed in this department.

  • Rivian on track to meet production target of 25,000 vehicles

    It produced 1,015 vehicles and delivered 920 last year after starting deliveries of its R1T pickup truck towards the end of the third quarter. Rivian said last month that supply-chain issues could cut its planned 2022 production in half to 25,000 vehicles. The company has a factory in Normal, Illinois, where it currently makes the R1S sport utility vehicle, R1T pickup truck and a delivery van for investor and customer Amazon.com Inc.

  • Elderly Sikh man suffers broken nose after being punched from behind in early morning NYC attack

    An elderly Sikh man suffered a broken nose and severe bruising after falling victim to an early morning attack in Queens on Sunday. Nirmal Singh, 70, was on his way to the Sikh Cultural Society when someone reportedly approached him from behind and punched him in the face. Reports claimed that the incident occurred on 95th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill at around 7 a.m. Gurinder Singh, a passerby, saw Singh moments after the attack.

  • 19 Things That Restaurant Workers Saw In The Kitchen That Are So Nauseating, I Had To Take A Pepto-Bismol After Reading Them

    "I can’t tell you the number of times I watched him sweat onto the food he was cooking."View Entire Post ›

  • NIO Has a Plan to End the Anxiety Over Charging Electric Vehicles

    NIO, the Chinese electric-vehicle maker, is in talks to license its battery swapping technology, according to the Financial Times.

  • Masters betting: Tiger Woods is the most popular bet, causing big odds swing

    Tiger Woods has deemed himself a "game-time decision" for the 86th Masters.

  • Stranded skier built snow cave to survive overnight in Grand Teton National Park

    The 27-year-old man set out to ski on Disappointment Peak but got stranded overnight, park rangers said.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • This Second Grader Has More Common Sense Than Ron DeSantis

    Courtesy Robbins FamilyA Florida second-grader with two mommies was coming back from lunch at Sikes Elementary School in Lakeland last week when he overheard two teachers saying the state legislature had just passed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.“It’s something they’re not supposed to be talking about because when they’re talking about ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ they’re technically talking about gay,” 8-year-old Sawyer Robbins noted to The Daily Beast on Monday.The boy understood that the bill to mean this tea

  • Why Ford Stock Braked Hard Today

    After eking out only a tiny gain yesterday, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell sharply on Tuesday, down 4.4% as of 1 p.m. ET. Ford reported vehicle sales for the U.S. market in March yesterday, you see, and the news was not good. Total sales for the month fell 25.6% year over year to 159,328, with retail sales (i.e., not fleet) falling even harder -- down 30.1%.

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

    In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share. Lithium Americas stock is well positioned heading into Q2, predicted the analyst, as prices for lithium supply are improving. Thanks to the administration's promise to support lithium companies in general (and Lithium Americas in particular, whose Thacker Pass project is the lithium mining project closest to completion here in the U.S.), Lithium Americas stock went on a terrific run last week, gaining more than 18%.

  • 3 Huge Things to Watch in Tilray's Q3 Earnings Report This Week

    Canadian pot producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell. The stock has been red hot and investors may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon. A couple of quarters ago, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon referred to small producers as "ankle biters" who were taking market share away from the business.

  • Trump’s Truth Social parent DWAC stock extends decline

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down Digital World Acquisition shares.