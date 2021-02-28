U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,811.15
    -18.19 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,932.37
    -469.63 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,192.35
    +72.95 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.05
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.66
    -1.87 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    -42.40 (-2.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.70
    -0.98 (-3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2073
    -0.0113 (-0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0580 (-3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3935
    -0.0078 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.5500
    +0.3200 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,537.64
    -3,606.28 (-7.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.88
    -20.25 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,483.43
    -168.53 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.29 (-3.99%)
     

Watch Rivian test its R1T electric truck in extreme cold weather

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

If Rivian's R1T is going to live up to its electric adventure truck image, it's going to have to survive conditions that could leave other EVs crying for mercy... and it might just manage that. As Electrek notes, the startup has shared details and a video of winter weather testing in Baudette, Minnesota, where the temperatures dipped to -40F — cold enough to pose a serious problem for many EV batteries. It won't surprise you to hear the R1T passed the test (Rivian might not have posted this otherwise), but the dry run showed that the truck's unique warming technology worked.

Instead of using dedicated heaters that further drain the battery, Rivian relies on a central cold plate that uses relatively little energy to keep battery cells warm enough for ideal performance. That slows the initial charge if you've forgotten to plug in on a frigid day (your charging rate will be cut in half for roughly an hour), but it should get your R1T to full performance in about 20 minutes.

The winter testing also gave Rivian a chance to confirm that algorithms for traction control worked properly in winter, including in thick snow and on ice.

The details are clearly meant to sell would-be R1T buyers on the truck's year-round usefulness ahead of its debut later in 2021. It's also important to stress that rivals are improving as well. Tesla, for instance, has built heat pumps into recent cars (mainly the Model Y and newer Model 3 units) to improve their performance in chilly conditions.

At the same time, the post illustrates how much EVs have improved in recent years — they're no longer aimed solely at people in balmy climates where freezing temperatures are rare. That will be crucial if EVs are going to enter the mainstream and appeal to everyone, even if early examples like the $75,000 R1T are out of reach for most people.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft is testing 1080p Xbox Game Pass streaming

    Microsoft is testing Xbox Game Pass streaming in 1080p, making cloud gaming more practical on PCs and TVs.

  • The next Moto smartwatches will include an Apple Watch clone

    More Moto smartwatches are coming in 2021, including a design that not-so-subtly mimics the Apple Watch.

  • ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano on When American Cars Will Go All-Electric

    Car charging stations are a hot new employee benefit.

  • The Porsche 911 GT3 attracts American manual buyers

    There's a line that we have grown accustomed to hearing from automakers: We don't offer a manual transmission because the take rate is so low. Electric cars even outsold stick-shifts in 2019. According to BNN Bloomberg, Porsche spokesperson Luke Vandezande says America's take rate for the 6-speed manual GT3 is an astonishing 70%.

  • The latest 'Valorant' agent controls space and time

    'Valorant' Season 2 Act 2 is kicking off with the introduction of Astra, a fighter who controls the cosmos.

  • Ozark Is Confirmed for Season 4, But It Will Be the Show's Final Chapter

    Here's what's next for the Byrdes.

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), John Thornton, Has Just Spent US$100k Buying 3.5% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should definitely note that the Independent Director...

  • Toyota Supra Dodge Charger Hybrid Is A Nightmare

    Better have some eye soap nearby because you’re gonna need it…

  • 'Terraria' will hit Stadia after all

    Google and Re-Logic have settled their disagreement, which means Stadia users will get to play Terraria.

  • United Airlines Will Take Passengers From the Plane to the Slopes in Colorado With New Bus

    Customers and their luggage will be seamlessly transferred to Breckenridge or Fort Collins after landing in Denver.

  • Troublesome Trio in Emerging Markets Face Yield-Spike Scare

    (Bloomberg) -- Eight years ago, when the taper tantrum roiled emerging markets, the so-called Fragile Five of Turkey, Brazil, South Africa, India and Indonesia suffered the most. Today, another sharp spike in U.S. Treasury yields threatens to wreak havoc on at least three of those nations.The Turkish lira, Brazilian real and South African rand led major global declines last week in the worst developing-nation currency selloff since late September. Those exchange rates have the highest one-week implied volatility in the world, with some analysts warning of more pain ahead.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields surged last week to the highest in more than a year, leading traders to yank forward their expectations on how soon the Federal Reserve will be forced to tighten policy. For now, officials are stressing that the central bank has no plans to raise rates given lingering weakness in the labor market. That will make Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on Thursday at a Wall Street Journal event all the more interesting.In the developing world, dollar-denominated and local bonds just endured their worst month since last March, while stocks posted their biggest weekly decline in almost a year. MSCI Inc.’s emerging-market equity index slid beneath its 50-day moving average, suggesting the possibility of additional weakness ahead. Meantime, a JPMorgan Chase & Co. gauge tracking volatility in developing-nation assets soared last week by the most since early August.“In the absence of a more concerted effort to slow the spike in yields, emerging markets may remain under pressure,” said Ilya Gofshteyn, a senior strategist at Standard Chartered in New York. “Higher-yielding currencies will continue to be particularly adversely affected and duration across emerging markets is also likely to remain especially vulnerable.”OPEC+ will meet on Thursday, setting the stage for another potential conflict between Russia and Saudi Arabia after last year’s oil-price war. The same day, Malaysian policy makers are expected to keep borrowing costs at a record low of 1.75%. Elsewhere, Turkey may report rising inflation, while purchasing managers’ index figures offer health checks in South Korea and Russia.What to WatchChina’s National People’s Congress will hold its annual session on March 5, featuring President Xi Jinping and other top leaders. This year’s gathering marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. The event may last shorter than the regular two weeks because of the pandemicThe proposed agenda includes an examination of the economy and the 14th five-year plan, Xinhua reportedThe Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body whose annual meeting is held in conjunction with the NPC, will gather on March 4, according to XinhuaThe meetings probably won’t set a GDP growth target but will emphasize “high-quality” growth considering Covid-19 is still widespread outside China, Iris Pang, an economist at ING in Hong Kong, wrote in a notePolicy actions will also include a road map on how to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 as well as a resumption of de-leveraging reform, she saidThe yuan has the second-best currency return in emerging markets this yearU.S.-Saudi relations will be monitored after an American intelligence report implicated Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in approving the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, an act President Joe Biden called “outrageous”Nigeria’s central bank governor suggested the currency was devaluedGovernor Godwin Emefiele said the official exchange rate now stands at 410 to the dollar. That’s 7.6% weaker than the rate of 379 published on the central bank’s websiteBrazilian lawmakers are slated to pick up the debate around emergency cash handoutsThe real is the worst-performing currency in Latin America this year to dateREAD: New Covid Aid Will Loosen Brazil’s Key Fiscal Rules In 2021Bank Negara Malaysia:Malaysia’s central bank may keep its overnight policy rate at a record low 1.75% on Thursday. Traders are reducing bets on further easing amid a surge in global bond yields“Stringent social containment measures have dented Malaysia’s growth recovery trajectory,” Kanika Bhatnagar, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Bangalore, wrote in a client note. “Monetary policy will remain accommodative, with the central bank continuing with its purchases of government bonds and carrying out reverse repo operations”Malaysia’s ringgit has weakened 0.7% this year amid an extended lockdown and a delay in vaccine rollouts. At the same time, rising oil prices are starting to improve the outlook for the currency for emerging Asia’s only exporter of the commodityKey DataChina’s manufacturing activity dropped further in February as the Lunar New Year holidays disrupted production, while travel restrictions to contain virus outbreaks cut spending on services. This will be followed by factory gauges from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and India on Monday, along with a Caixin gauge for China. South Korea and Taiwan will report similar data TuesdayChina’s factory activity will be watched after the PMI gauge fell in JanuarySouth Korea will report February trade figures Monday, with exports probably rising for a fourth month. January industrial-production numbers are due Tuesday, and final fourth-quarter GDP figures are scheduled for ThursdayThe won has lost 3.3% this yearCPI data for February will come from Indonesia on Monday, South Korea on Thursday, and the Philippines and Thailand on FridayPhilippine real yields turned negative in January after CPI rose to the highest level in two yearsSouth Korea will post foreign reserves data Thursday, followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines on FridayTurkey’s $736 billion economy topped major competitors in the final quarter, as rate cuts and a spending-and-credit binge beat back virus restrictions even as the lira sank, data will likely show MondayThe lira trimmed its gains to 0.2% after being the best performing currency this yearREAD: Policy Jitters Compound Lira’s Worst Week Since 2018 CrisisREAD: Pandemic Binge Likely Spurred Turkey to Top of Growth LeagueRussia’s purchasing managers’ index, published Monday, is set to pick up in February compared with a year agoA reading of Brazil’s GDP on Wednesday will probably show strong levels of growth in the final three months of 2020 as Latin America’s biggest economy recovered from the shock of Covid-19Traders will also monitor January industrial production figures, to be released on Friday, for signs of a comebackIn Mexico, the central bank will probably raise its GDP growth forecasts for this year and next when it publishes its quarterly inflation report on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg Economics​​​​​Colombia’s February consumer price inflation figures are expected to show a contraction from a year earlier amid weak domestic demandThe results may have an impact on investor expectations for the central bank to remain accommodativeWhile traders may see evidence of a recovery in Chile’s January economic activity data, to be released on Monday, Bloomberg Economics expects the gauge to linger below its pre-pandemic levelsA reading of confidence will also be watched for signs of a comeback as vaccines are rolled outFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 Questions To Ask Before Buying an Electric Vehicle

    So you're ready to cut gas stations out of your life forever. You're ready to take your carbon footprint down a few shoe sizes. You're ready to stick it to the oil companies and you're definitely...

  • Volkswagen is using its electric ID.Buzz van to test self-driving tech

    VW will start testing its Argo AI self-driving systems in Germany this year using the retro-styled electric vans.

  • This is why Acura hasn't yet announced its EV strategy

    Despite parent company Honda's green and friendly brand image, luxury marque Acura hasn't made a grand statement about electrifying their lineup. The reason, according to Acura head honcho Jon Ikeda, is that it's focusing on reestablishing itself as a performance brand. In a wide-ranging interview with Automotive News, Ikeda says Acura came out of the gate strong in 1986 and did well for the first 20 years, but when the bottom fell out of the market in 2008 the brand experienced "growing pains."

  • Jenson Button's Former NSX Has Crazy High Mileage

    There's speculation that it could be the highest mileage Honda NSX.

  • A PlayStation Network outage is affecting certain games

    Sony says PS3, PS4 and PS5 owners may have trouble launching certain games or playing online right now.