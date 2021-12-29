U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,792.69
    +6.34 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,469.69
    +71.48 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,772.46
    -9.26 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.12
    +0.62 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.15
    +1.17 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    -9.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.29 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0039 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5310
    +0.0500 (+3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3490
    +0.0053 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9000
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,954.36
    -798.43 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.93
    -1.67 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.23
    +54.13 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,906.88
    -162.28 (-0.56%)
     

Rivian’s R1T electric truck brings adventure to the EV crowd

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Announcing a vehicle is one thing, actually following through and building that vehicle at a factory and then selling it, that’s an almost impossible feat for a new company. But like Tesla before it, Rivian has pulled it off and in doing so has built one of the best trucks on the road today, EV or otherwise.

The all-electric Rivian R1T starts at wallet-busting $67,500, but for that money, owners will get the latest technology out there in a truck that’s at home on the highway, around town, and crawling over rocks, and navigating muddy trails. We put one to the test in the rain in Northern California.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's 1 Big Reason to Buy Micron Technology Stock Right Away

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock price surged after the company's fiscal 2022 first-quarter results were released on Dec. 20, showing that its revenue, earnings, and guidance exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Micron's revenue shot up 33% year over year in Q1 to $7.69 billion, while its earnings jumped to $2.16 per share from $0.78 per share in the year-ago period. One of the reasons behind Micron's impressive growth last quarter was the jump in the company's revenue from the mobile business.

  • Better EV Charging Stock: ChargePoint or Blink Charging

    The need of a robust charging infrastructure to support the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) is undisputed. What isn't as clear is which players will be instrumental in developing this infrastructure and, more importantly, whether can they do this profitably. Let's discuss which of the two top EV charging stocks, ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), is a better buy right now.

  • Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine cleared for emergency use in India

    Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine has been granted emergency use authorization in India, another win for the Gaithersburg biotech as it continues to work toward submitting for authorization in the U.S. The Drugs Controller of India granted the authorization to Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and the Serum Institute of India, which will manufacture the vaccine, to be branded Covovax there. The two-dose vaccine uses what’s called recombinant nanoparticle technology in its vaccine, making it different from messenger RNA and viral-vector vaccines, and can be shipped and stored at standard refrigeration temperatures, unlike some other vaccines on the market which need to be kept at much lower temperatures.

  • ‘It doesn’t seem fair’: I have $131K in student loans and can’t afford my life, despite making $110K a year. How to get out of student-loan debt faster

    Question: I’m now 39, and in a better place in my life than I was roughly 10 years ago, when I decided to take out over $100,000 in student loans to attend a food policy and nutrition master’s program. The program was the only master’s program I got into, and I didn’t care what the cost was — I didn’t even look at what I was signing. The loan payments are too expensive, even though I’m now a nutrition and public health consultant who works on a contractual basis, and I make a good salary — $110,000 a year.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk sells $1 billion more in company stock

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi examine Tesla CEO Elon Musk selling off an additional $1 billion in company stock, in addition to tracking the EV developer's growth over the past five years.

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Alibaba's Future

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), one of the bellwethers of China's tech sector, lost roughly 50% of its market value over the past year as Chinese antitrust regulators probed and fined its e-commerce business. The regulators also imposed new restrictions on Alibaba's exclusive partnerships with merchants, promotional pricing strategies, data collection methods, and investments. The decelerating growth of Alibaba's e-commerce business in the first half of fiscal 2022, which is expected to worsen throughout the rest of the year, indicated those restrictions were taking their toll.

  • 3 Important Takeaways From Nio's Electric Car Event

    The EV maker's "Nio Day" revealed several potentially important pieces of news, but major problems remain.

  • Investors Lose $201 Billion On These 7 Giant Losers This Year

    Losing money in the S&P 500 is never fun. But it stings all the more when everyone else is making tons on their stocks.

  • China's Didi plans Hong Kong 'listing by introduction', picks banks - sources

    China's ride-hailing giant Didi Global plans to use a mechanism that will allow it to list shares in Hong Kong without raising capital or issuing new stock as it seeks to delist from New York, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The plans come as Didi is moving towards withdrawing from the New York Stock Exchange under pressure from Beijing after running foul of Chinese authorities by pushing ahead with an initial public offering (IPO) there earlier this year despite being asked to put it on hold while a review of its data practices was conducted. The Hong Kong mechanism, known as 'listing by introduction', would allow owners of Didi U.S. shares to transfer them to the city's bourse gradually, said the people.

  • Will Upstart Stock Hit $400 Again in 2022?

    Upstart was volatile in 2021, but does it have the ability to return to its all-time highs next year?

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2022?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) has managed to make a place for itself in the domestic Chinese market. Nio has grown significantly in the seven years since its founding in November 2014. Nio's year-to-date deliveries through Nov. 30 rose 120.4% year over year.

  • Is BridgeBio Pharma Stock a Buy on the Dip?

    This company's market value plunged by around $8 billion in 2021, leading contrarian investors to suspect a bargain opportunity.

  • 1 Healthcare Stock to Avoid in 2022

    Teva Pharmaceutical is one of the largest manufacturers of generic medicines in the world. On the one hand, selling generic drugs has its perks. Once blockbuster therapies developed and marketed by other pharmaceutical companies lose patent protection, Teva Pharmaceutical can steal some market share from these competitors by offering a cheaper generic version of the drug.

  • Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd's (NASDAQ:CPOP) Stock?

    Most readers would already be aware that Pop Culture Group's (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock increased significantly by 41% over...

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood's investments haven't impressed this year. But she's confident in her strategy, which includes these top growth stocks.

  • Despite the Growth Prospects, the Risk of Dilution Keeps Looming over fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

    Although there were several bullish attempts through 2021,fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is ending the year on a low note. Even though the media sector underperformed the broad market, FUBO dropped over 40% - remaining far from profitability and under heavy pressure from the shorts.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    If you want to leave some stocks to your heirs, then you'll want to find companies like these that are poised to thrive for decades to come.

  • Why Lemonade Stock Fell 4.5% Today

    Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) declined 4.5% today as of market close, far more than the broader market indices dropped on the day. Lemonade stock is now down nearly 10% in the last week and has lost 64% of its value in 2021 with just days left to go until the new year. Lemonade has been a divisive stock, especially since surging in value at the start of 2021 only to quickly collapse.

  • These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set To Soar in 2022's First Half and Beyond

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average includes multiple companies that stand out as a strong fit for investors looking toward brand leadership and dividend payouts. Three companies, in particular, that offer forward-looking earnings growth include the world's manufacturing leader in construction and mining equipment, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT);  Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), the leading media industry giant; and Nike (NYSE: NKE), the global leader in athletic shoes, apparel, and equipment. All three Dow stocks are poised to benefit from changing economic factors in the coming year that portend further stock price growth.

  • 5 Stocks I'd Sell Right Now

    It's no secret that I believe movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is the most overvalued stock on Wall Street. For those of you who may not have followed the AMC "made for TV drama" that's occurred this year, the company's shares are up more than 1,200% following an epic short squeeze earlier this year. Short-sellers (investors betting on a security's price to decline) were caught off-guard when AMC was able to save itself from imminent bankruptcy by selling 164 million shares of stock and issuing high-interest debt.