Rivian R1T Owner's $42,000 Repair Bill — The Shocking Cost Of A Minor Fender Bender On A $73,000 Electric Truck

Rivian R1T owner Chris Apfelstadt experienced an unexpected financial shock after a seemingly minor rear-end collision in February. Although the damage appeared limited to the rear bumper, the repair costs escalated to $42,000 when he took his vehicle to a certified Rivian Automotive Inc. repair shop. This repair bill is particularly surprising considering that the starting price of a brand-new Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) R1T is around $73,000.

Apfelstadt initially received an estimate of $1,600 from the other driver’s insurance company, leading him to expect a manageable repair bill. The reality proved to be far costlier when he entrusted his Rivian to one of three certified repair shops in central Ohio. According to Apfelstadt, the repair facility provided him with a meticulous cost breakdown, documenting each step of the repair process and furnishing photographic evidence. The resulting repair expenses, combined with Apfelstadt’s rental car costs, nearly reached the $50,000 limit of the other driver’s insurance payout.

He shared an image on Facebook allegedly obtained from the repair shop, revealing the fully disassembled bed of his truck without any body panels and even lacking the rear glass. Explaining the extent of the damage, Apfelstadt clarified, “The back quarter panel was damaged, and that piece spans from the tailgate to the front windshield.”

Apfelstadt highlighted the key takeaway from the situation, stating that seemingly minor accidents can lead to significantly higher repair costs than expected. He emphasized that Rivian trucks are designed to absorb impact and prioritize the safety of occupants, necessitating a thorough inspection of various components following a collision to ensure no hidden damage exists. Apfelstadt acknowledged the shocking total repair cost but affirmed that the certified shop thoroughly adhered to Rivian’s repair guidelines.

Another Rivian R1T owner, Reddit user Earlgr3yh0t, encountered a similar rear-end collision a few months earlier. The vehicle sustained a dent the size of a basketball just below the taillight. When they took their R1T to a certified Rivian body shop, they were informed that the entire rear quarter panel and certain internal components of the tailgate needed replacement. The cost for replacing the entire body panel and the relevant tailgate parts amounted to slightly over $14,000. In comparison, the $42,000 expense for a rear bumper replacement appeared excessively high.

Apfelstadt insists he is happy with the quality of work performed on his truck, stating, “The shop did a really good job. The body, the paint and every detail look exactly like they did when the truck was brand new. These guys are experts in EVs (electric vehicles), and while I’m sure another shop may have done the work cheaper, I don’t think anyone could do it better.”

As environmentally conscious companies strive to revolutionize the automotive industry with electric vehicles, they also encounter unique circumstances that can impact repair costs.

Apfelstadt’s hefty repair bill is a reminder that electric vehicle startups not only focus on developing cutting-edge technology but also prioritize safety and sustainability. The intricate design of Rivian trucks, aimed at absorbing impact and safeguarding driver and passenger well-being, necessitates thorough inspections and tedious repairs following even seemingly minor accidents. Such attention to detail can contribute to higher repair costs, reflecting the commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards.

