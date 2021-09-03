Rivian’s electric pickup and SUV officially have over 300 miles of range

In a few short weeks , Rivian will start shipping its first R1T pickup and R1S SUV "Launch Edition" models to consumers. If you’ve been thinking about preordering one of the vehicles, you’ve had to base your decision on internal estimates from the company. No more. The Environmental Protection Agency has published its official range guidelines after testing both the R1S and R1T.

Fitted with Rivian’s 135kWh power pack, the EPA says the R1T can travel 314 miles (approximately 505 kilometers) on a single charge, while the R1S can go 316 miles on a full battery. In 2022, Rivian will offer a “Max” pack the company estimates will provide approximately 400 miles of range per charge. The automaker promised to share more details about its EPA certification soon.