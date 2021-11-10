U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,661.25
    -17.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,090.00
    -119.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,144.75
    -68.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,415.00
    -11.80 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.26
    +0.11 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1587
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0650 (-4.34%)
     

  • Vix

    17.78
    +0.56 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8100
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,490.59
    -1,817.34 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,634.15
    -37.59 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.04
    -26.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,153.85
    -131.61 (-0.45%)
     

Rivian raises $10.5B in one of the hottest IPOs of 2021

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Electric automaker Rivian has priced its initial public offering at $78 a share, pushing it far above its targeted share price as investors dove in the year's most highly anticipated IPO.

The regulatory filing was posted late Friday evening.

The company, which is backed by Amazon, said in a filing earlier this month that it planned to offer 135 million shares at a price between $57 and $62. Underwriters also had an option to buy up to 20.25 million additional shares. It then upped the range to between $72 and $74 due to investor interest in company.

The gross proceeds from the offering is expected to be about $11.9 billion, before accounting for commissions, discounts and other expenses. That amount also excludes the underwriters option to buy additional shares.

The sale values Rivian at $66.5 billion. However, Rivian's market cap could hit $68.1 billion if underwriters exercise those options.

On a fully dilated basis, that places Rivian's valuation at more than $77 billion.

Rivian filed October 1 to become a publicly traded company in the United States. The S-1 document did not disclose the targeted share price at the time. An amended document filed Monday provided the new information, which included interest from repeat backer Amazon and newcomer Blackstone in Rivian.

Amazon, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Coatue Management, Franklin Templeton, Capital Research Global Investors, D1 Capital Partners LP, Third Point LLC, funds affiliated with Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC and certain entities affiliated with Soros Fund Management LLC have indicated an interest in buying up to $5 billion of shares of Class A common stock.

A recent filing by Amazon shows the e-commerce giant already holds more than a 20% stake in Rivian.

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Prices Shares at $78 in Highly Anticipated IPO

    The pricing of the electric-vehicle maker’s shares in its initial public offering values the company at more than $77 billion on a fully diluted basis.

  • Electric truck maker Rivian seeking up to $10 billion in IPO

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian breaks down Rivian’s upcoming IPO.

  • Rivian Prices IPO at $78, Valuing the Company at $70 Billion

    The all-electric vehicle maker's near $70 billion valuation would surpass the market capitalization of Honda Motor.

  • Rivian IPO could be one of T. Rowe Price's biggest ever

    T. Rowe Price's stake in Rivian is worth almost $10 billion, based on the current pricing range of the electric vehicle maker's initial public offering.

  • EV maker Rivian prices IPO above range to raise over $11.9 billion

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Amazon-backed electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $78 per share, above its target range, to raise more than $11.93 billion, the company said on Tuesday. Rivian priced an upsized IPO of 153 million shares at $78 per share, the company said https://refini.tv/3EW1vHe. On Friday, Rivian had boosted its price range to $72 to $74 per share, up from an earlier range of $57 to $62.

  • Exclusive-KKR-backed OneStream Software hires Morgan Stanley to lead U.S. IPO - sources

    OneStream Software, which is backed by private equity firm KKR & Co, has hired advisers to help it prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York that could value the software maker at over $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Rochester, Michigan-based OneStream, which builds software tools and solutions designed for chief financial officers (CFOs) of companies, has tapped investment bank Morgan Stanley to lead preparations for a stock market launch that is expected to happen early next year, the sources said.

  • Rivian and Its IPO: What to Know About the EV Startup

    The electric-vehicle maker, backed by Amazon and Ford, is expected to go public Wednesday valued at more than $70 billion.

  • Comcast says it is ‘restoring’ Xfinity service after outage

    Households in several states were reported to have been affected by a widespread outage of Comcast Corp. Xfinity services Tuesday.

  • Electric truck maker Rivian raised more than $10bn, say reports

    Amazon-backed Rivian has sold shares at $78, above its target range, according to US media reports.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Famed value investor Peter Lynch once said: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." And that makes a lot of sense. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a 100% loss, but there is no limit on the upside.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy? RIVN IPO Raises $11.9 Billion, Set To Debut

    Should you buy Rivian stock after the much-hyped Rivian IPO priced high? The EV startup will trade as RIVN.

  • EV Maker Rivian Is Guiding IPO Price Above Top of Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric vehicle-maker Rivian Automotive Inc. priced shares in its initial public offering at $78 apiece to raise about $11.9 billion, the biggest first-time share sale this year. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?Backed by deep pocketed

  • 3 Hot Stocks That Can Live Up to Their Lofty Valuations

    Owning outstanding businesses is one thing. Buying them at attractive prices is the other side of the equation. The combination of these two, however, can lead to stock market outperformance over the long term.

  • Workhorse reports $81M loss, plans to redesign C-1000 electric cargo van

    Electric vehicle startup Workhorse Group is hemorrhaging money. Revenue is also in the negative to the tune of $576,600, which is largely related to refunds issued to customers who had their C-1000 cargo delivery vans recalled due to safety issues. Workhorse sold 41 vans this year before it had finished ensuring the design was in compliance with federal safety standards set by the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration (NHTSA).

  • The Funded: A Tesla rival could raise $10B in an IPO this week, which would be the biggest offering in 7 years

    With Wall Street going gaga for electric car makers, Rivian, which has a local office in Palo Alto, is set to become one of the 15 most valuable car companies in the world.

  • U.S. auto safety regulator awards over $24 million to Hyundai Motor whistleblower

    The U.S. auto safety regulator announced on Tuesday its first-ever reward to a whistleblower, handing out more than $24 million to a former Hyundai Motor Co employee who provided key information about safety lapses at the South Korean carmaker. The award to ex-Hyundai Motor engineer Kim Gwang-ho is the biggest ever in a whistleblower case in the auto sector globally, according to law firm Constantine Cannon, which represented Kim. It comes as the U.S. regulator, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the U.S. Department of Transportation prepare to propose regulations related to an automotive whistleblower program Congress created in 2015.

  • Fed's Randal Quarles to resign at end of December

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Randal Quarles, who served as the U.S. Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision and most powerful bank regulator until last month, announced Monday he will step down as a bank governor at year's end, closing a four-year term during which critics said he was too friendly towards Wall Street. Quarles's exit also will open up another slot for President Joe Biden to fill in what could be a broad remake of the Fed's seven-member board. Biden faces upcoming decisions on whether to reappoint current Fed Chair Jerome Powell to a second four-year term, a replacement for Quarles, and another governor to fill a vacant seat.

  • Hear, hear: Apple AirPods Pro are nearly $50 off at Amazon

    Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, these feature active noise-canceling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, 'buy low and sell high.' What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. There is one signal that investors can look for – and that’s insider moves on a stock. Insiders are corporate officers, in positions of company leadership and responsibility; in

  • Fed Governor Randal Quarles to resign next month

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung reports that Fed Governor Randal Quarles will step down next month, marking the end of his tenure at the Federal Reserve.