Rivian reportedly plans to invest $5 billion in its second US assembly plant

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Last week, news leaked out that Rivian was planning to build a second US manufacturing plant for its electric vehicles and batteries, and now more details have leaked out. The company plans to invest $5 billion initially in the second plant, dubbed Project Tera, with construction slated to start in the fall of 2021, according to Reuters. The aim is to begin production by the second quarter of 2023. 

The second plant will reportedly include a 50 gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery cell production operation and a product and technology center. There's no word on where it'll be built, but the company is reportedly looking at land east of Mesa, Arizona, near Gold Canyon, according to Reuters' sources. Rivian Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe has reportedly spoken with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey about the project.

Rivian previously acknowledged that it's looking to expand. “The company has recognized that future production and product plans will not be fully met by the current capacity at Rivian’s Normal, Illinois facility,” it said in the document seen by Reuters

The plant would supposedly support around 10,000 jobs, though many of those could come indirectly. For a startup that has so far not produced a single vehicle, however, the investment and job figures would be impressive. Rivian is backed by Ford, Amazon and other companies and could reportedly soar to a $50 billion value in a possible public listing later this year, according to Reuters' previous story. 

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla breaks its own delivery record by building and shipping 200,000 vehicles in Q2

    Tesla announced a number of "new and notable records" during its Q2 earnings call on Monday.

  • Oil Rebounds After Industry Report Shows Shrinking U.S. Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded in post-market trading after an industry report showed declining U.S. inventories.Futures in New York edged up after closing 0.4% lower on Tuesday. Domestic crude supplies fell 4.73 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with data from the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute. Gasoline stockpiles declined 6.23 million barrels, the API said. The fuel supply drop would be the largest since March if U.S. government data confirms it Wednesday.U.S

  • AZIO’s colorful IZO collection looks great (and that’s about it)

    AZIO's upcoming IZO collection is aimed at adding a designer touch to your home office.

  • WoW will remove 'inappropriate references' following California lawsuit

    WoW has announced that it will take immediate action to "remove references that are not appropriate for [its] world."

  • Microsoft's profits skyrocketed by 47 percent in Q4

    Microsoft's business continues to boom thanks to its leadership in cloud computing and productivity apps.

  • California, Nevada governors tour site of massive wildfire

    The governors of California and Nevada on Wednesday planned to tour the state line area blackened by one of two massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes in the U.S. West. Cooler weather and even some rain helped in the battle against some of the largest blazes but fire officials warned that hotter, drier weather will return later in the week and could pose a threat of renewed fire ferocity. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, both Democrats, planned a brief morning tour of damage from the Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe.

  • Apple posts another record-breaking quarter thanks to the iPhone

    Despite the pandemic, Apple has spent most of the last two years relentlessly upgrading its product lineup, and its moves are definitely paying off. The company just announced financial results for its fiscal year third quarter (for normal humans, the months of April through June), and the company made a shocking amount of money. All of its product segments (the iPhone, Mac, iPad, services, and wearables/accessories) increased in revenue year-over-year, leading to total revenue of $81.4 billion.

  • Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds arrive on August 17th

    Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation will formally launch on August 17th.

  • US government sells 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli's one-off Wu-Tang Clan album

    Prosecutors didn't say who bought 'Once Upon a Time In Shaolin' or how much they paid.

  • Analyst breaks down Microsoft's Q3 earnings beat

    Peter Hanks, an anlyst at DailyFX, analyzes what Microsoft's earnings beat means for the future of the stock.&nbsp;

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nio Stock?

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are about 30% below January 2021 highs. Nio ES8 electric SUVs being loaded for transit to Norway. Nio has been quickly growing sales of its EVs.

  • Apple’s blowout earnings didn’t help its stock, and here’s why

    Apple Inc.'s stunning fiscal third quarter was overshadowed by the company's forecast for slowing growth in September quarter, putting a damper on its record results.

  • AMD reports strong Q2 earnings growth

    Chipmaker AMD reports earnings for the Q2 driving by strong revenue growth year over year.

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Stocks Are Falling Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) -- were trading sharply lower on Tuesday, on growing concerns about the Chinese government's ongoing actions to restrict technology companies. Li Auto's shares were down about 9.1%.

  • Tencent, Meituan Dumped by China Traders Who Used to Buy on Dips

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors are turning against the nation’s technology giants, removing a pillar of support that helped the sector through previous market routs.Mainlanders have sold a net HK$33 billion ($4.2 billion) worth of Tencent Holdings Ltd. shares in July in what is likely to be the biggest monthly outflow in at least a year, Bloomberg calculations show. Their stake in the company has fallen to the lowest since February, the data show. They have also sold a net HK$13 billion of Mei

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend aristocrats with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield. According to data from a book called Active Value Investing: Making Money in […]

  • Why Agenus Stock Sank on Tuesday

    Agenus announced in a tersely worded regulatory filing that chief legal and compliance officer Adam Krauss has served notice that he will be vacating his position, effective this Friday, July 30. Krauss was not a longtime Agenus employee. Prior to that, he served for over four years as chief legal counsel at two different units of healthcare device maker Medtronic.

  • Teladoc Health Stock Is Plummeting After Earnings. What Happened.

    Teladoc's shares had already shed a quarter of their value from the start of the year on concerns over how virtual health firms would fare as the economy reopened.

  • Why UPS Stock's Tuesday Crash Makes No Sense

    Record revenue and cash flows, a stronger balance sheet, solid outlook -- what else do you want from UPS?

  • Why Apple Stock Is Sliding After Hours Today

    Investors apparently expected more from the company's Q3 than monster top- and bottom-line beats.