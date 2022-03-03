U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,374.61
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,840.67
    -50.68 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,620.16
    -131.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,035.04
    -23.84 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.03
    -0.57 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.10
    +10.80 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    -0.09 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1050
    -0.0073 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8340
    -0.0310 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3334
    -0.0071 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6530
    +0.1330 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,415.26
    -1,922.92 (-4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.65
    -25.03 (-2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Rivian reverses price hike for R1T and R1S pre-orders following backlash

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Rivian

Rivian is quickly backtracking on its steep EV price hikes. The Verge reports Rivian has reversed the price increases for R1T pickup and R1S SUV pre-order customers. Anyone who ordered one of the vehicles before March 1st will pay the original prices, and those who cancelled orders in response can reinstate their orders without affecting their prices or delivery timing. Orders for affected configurations made from March 1st onward will still cost more.

Company chief RJ Scaringe said the higher prices "broke the trust" of customers, and that the automaker didn't properly communicate the reasons for the hikes. While the new prices were meant to reflect higher manufacturing costs (hence maintaining prices for new buyers), Rivian "wrongly" applied those increases to existing customers, according to Scaringe. It also incorrectly presumed customers wouldn't mind buying the lower-end dual-motor and standard battery models if the quad-motor option was suddenly too expensive.

The price change angered more than a few customers. Quad-motor buyers faced prices between $12,000 to $20,000 above what they'd expected. Some accused Rivian of bait-and-switch tactics, while others cancelled (or threatened to cancel) orders in response. Tesla, a key competitor, has historically honored pre-order prices regardless of any changes between the order and delivery.

The incident is poorly timed, at least. Rivian is still in the early stages of ramping up R1T deliveries, and has yet to fulfill R1S orders. The automaker's reputation is still young and delicate — it risks driving business to Tesla, Ford and others with comparable EVs. While reversing the price hike will likely be painful to Rivian, it might be worthwhile if it fosters goodwill and leads to more sales in the long run.

Recommended Stories

  • More Than 1 Million Ukrainians Have Fled Russia's Invasion, U.N. Says, with Hundreds of Civilian Deaths

    An agency spokesperson said the situation "looks set to become Europe's largest refugee crisis this century"

  • Nintendo's $50 eShop gift card is 10 percent off at Amazon

    A $50 Nintendo eShop gift card is 10 percent off at Amazon, just in time to help you buy the latest Pokémon title.

  • Elon Musk challenges UAW to hold a union vote at Tesla's California factory

    Tesla will do nothing to stop the vote, he said.

  • Nuclear Chief Says Weekend Trip to Iran May ‘Pave Way’ for Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the world’s atomic watchdog said his trip on Saturday to Tehran could “pave the way” to reviving the Iranian nuclear deal, an agreement that would see the country’s oil exports return to global markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Se

  • The Morning After: Apple’s next event could mark the return of the iPhone SE

    Today’s tech headlines: Polestar's second concept car is a convertible with a drone inside, Apple’s March 8th event could mark the return of the iPhone SE and the UN starts working towards a global plan to curb plastic pollution.

  • J.M. Smucker CEO sees at-home coffee drinking as here to stay

    Smucker believes people will continue "working from home"..."potentially for a long time," which has big implications for coffee drinking.

  • Volvo is testing wireless EV charging tech in Sweden

    Electric taxis will be able to top up the battery by parking over charging pads.

  • Rivian rolls back price hike after customer backlash

    Rivian Automotive Inc on Thursday rolled back price hikes on electric vehicles booked before March 1, days after facing backlash from customers following a 20% increase in prices. Prices for preorders as of March 1 will roll back to the previous price and customers who canceled orders can reinstate them, Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said in a letter to clients. The Amazon-backed company said on Tuesday it had increased selling prices of its vehicles by about 20% due to inflationary pressures and higher component costs.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved for retirement, and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. I want to retire at 62. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Oil hits almost decade high before Iran throttles the rally

    Oil prices climbed to almost $120 a barrel on Thursday, their highest in nearly a decade, as sanctions disrupted Russian oil sales but the rally lost some of its fizz on rising prospects for an Iran nuclear deal that could add extra supplies. Benchmark Brent rose to $119.84 a barrel, the highest since 2012, with additional support coming from data showing U.S. crude stockpiles had hit multi-year lows. U.S. crude hit $116.57, its peak since 2008, before retreating to $109.66.

  • Investors warn of unintended consequences as companies cut Russian ties

    A responsible-investing group representing $10 trillion of assets under management and advisement said companies could be right to cut Russian business ties to protest Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but urged executives to take care to avoid causing unintended harm to employees, political dissidents or consumers. In a statement to be released on Thursday, the New York-based Investor Alliance for Human Rights said companies must consider ending Russian business deals if they cannot avoid contributing to human rights harms. However, divestment decisions "must be scrutinized for any unintended human rights consequences" said the statement, issued on behalf of more than 200 global members.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

    Ark's Wednesday purchases included $12 million of Shopify and $10 million of Zoom. Ark sold a major entertainment provider.

  • Apple announces March 8 product launch event

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses Apple's new announcement of a product launch event.

  • After 2 years, it’s back to the office for Google workers, starting in April

    After more than two years of working from home, Google will expect its workers in the San Francisco Bay Area and "several" other parts of the country to return to the office in April.

  • Banks, IKEA, vodka-maker shun Russia as corporate exits increase

    French bank Societe Generale said it was working to cut its risks in Russia, fearing a tit-for-tat response by Moscow to Western sanctions, as more companies from vodka maker Diageo to IKEA suspended business in the country. Brazilian plane-maker Embraer joined Airbus and Boeing in halting parts supplies to Russian airlines, while Lufthansa said it was considering rerouting cargo flights to Asia via Alaska to avoid Russian airspace. "The war has both a huge human impact and is resulting in serious disruptions to supply chain and trading conditions, which is why the company groups have decided to temporarily pause IKEA operations in Russia," IKEA said in a statement.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts H

  • Canadian Natural Resources sidesteps winter hit to post profit surge

    Icy temperatures in December and early this year hit mining operations in western Canadian oil sands, the largest source of crude in the country, hurting production at companies such as Imperial Oil Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc. Yet Alberta-based Canadian Natural's output jumped 9% to 1.31 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, allowing it to take advantage of a more than 50% rise in crude prices last year.