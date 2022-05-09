U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.80
    -110.54 (-2.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,406.17
    -493.20 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,686.77
    -457.89 (-3.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.12
    -76.44 (-4.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.12
    -6.65 (-6.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.00
    -27.80 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.63 (-2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    -0.0440 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3500
    -0.2100 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,660.30
    -3,906.45 (-11.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    707.01
    -73.36 (-9.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Rivian shares down more than 17% following report of Ford sell-off

Kirsten Korosec
·1 min read

Rivian's stock price fell more than 17% Monday, a drop prompted by a CNBC report that Ford was selling 8 million shares of the EV automaker.

Ford held a 12% stake, or about 102 million shares, of Rivian.

Over the weekend, David Faber of CNBC reported that Ford would sell 8 million of its Rivian shares through Goldman Sachs. Faber followed up on Monday, describing the sale as "done." The sell-off came as an insider lockup for the stock expired Sunday.

TechCrunch will update the article if Ford responds to a request for comment.

The news has further accelerated the decline of Rivian's share price since its IPO last year. Rivian debuted as a publicly traded company in November with an opening share price of $106.75, a price that made it one of the largest IPOs in U.S. history and put its market cap above GM as well as Ford. (At the time, GM’s market cap was $86.31 billion; Ford’s was $78.2 billion.)

Rivian's share price reached as high as $179.47 a week later, before coming back down to earth. Rivian shares have fallen more than 75% since its public market opener.

That freefall has also affected its largest shareholders, Ford and Amazon. Last month, Ford reported it lost $3.1 billion in GAAP terms in Q1, largely due to a write-off of the value of its stake in Rivian.

Amazon reported a $7.6 billion loss on its investment in Rivian.

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian skids 14% to hit new low on report Ford to sell shares

    Rivian's shares were trading at $24.77, a far cry from their record of $179.5 in November last year. Ford is selling 8 million of its Rivian shares as the stock's lockup period expired on Sunday, CNBC reported over the weekend, citing sources. Ford was Rivian's fourth largest shareholder with a 11.4% stake, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Rivian's stock tumbles toward a record low on report of Ford's plan to sell, dragging Amazon down with it

    Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. tumbled 16.3% toward a record low in premarket trading Monday, after media reports that major shareholder Ford Motor Co. is planning to a large chunk of its stake in the electric vehicle maker. CNBC reported over the weekend that

  • Ford Sells About 8% of Its Stake in Electric-Vehicle Startup Rivian

    Shares of Rivian, an EV startup that drew Ford’s interest several years ago as a potential partner, were trading at a record low following news of the stock sale.

  • Rivian Stock Slumps. Ford Plans to Sell Part of Its Stake.

    The lockup on insider shares following Rivian's IPO in November is over. Ford might be selling about 8% of its stake in the EV startup.

  • Rivian stock tumbles after Ford reportedly sells shares, Lordstown reports $90 million loss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman, Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss consumer discretionary stocks, Rivian stock dropping, and Lordstown Motors’ $90 million loss.

  • Toyota's Running Out of Federal EV Tax Credits

    The Japanese automaker's newest EV may only come with a $7500 tax credit during its first few months on sale.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Ringbrothers Dresses Up Its 1948 Cadillac Madam V

    Another masterpiece from the masters.

  • Activist Investor Third Point Continues Push for Shell to Restructure

    Activist hedge fund Third Point LLC told clients it has increased its stake in Shell PLC and is still pushing the oil giant to restructure, six months after calling for a breakup of the company. New York-based hedge fund took a $750 million stake in Shell last year as of the third quarter, and called on it to separate into multiple companies—one focused on legacy businesses such as fossil-fuel refining and another on renewables and liquefied natural gas. Third Point said splitting the businesses would help Shell reward and keep investors amid a shift to lower-carbon energy sources.

  • Uber shares slide 2% premarket on report CEO has told staff they will slash costs and slow hiring after 'seismic' shift in market

    Uber Technologies Inc. shares (uber) slid 2% premarket Monday, after CNBC reported that the ride-sharing and food-delivery company is planning to cut spending on marketing and incentives and slow hiring, citing an email sent by CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to staff on Sunday. "It's clear that the market is experiencing a seismic shift and we need to react accordingly," Khosrowshahi said in the email, according to CNBC. The company will now focus on free cash flow as a measure of profitability, instead of adjusted EBITDA, which is an adjustment of an already adjusted number that is often used by unprofitable companies as a measure of progress.

  • Why Apple Stock Got Bit on Monday

    Stock markets continued to slide as markets reopened on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1% through 10:45 a.m. ET and the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 2.9%. Shares of tech leader Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) didn't escape the selling, falling 2% on Monday morning -- but on a somewhat positive note, Apple shares are actually performing slightly better than average today. Rising interest rates are one factor.

  • Ford Picks Tough Moment to Pare Rivian Stake

    Ford picked a tough time to pare its stake in Rivian. It is in this context that the Dearborn, Mich., auto giant decided to sell 8 million of its 102 million Rivian shares. In addition to Ford, JPMorgan Chase also plans to sell 13 million to 15 million Rivian shares at the same price on behalf of an unidentified seller.

  • Electric Ford E-Transit Custom van unveiled for the European market

    Ford introduced an electric van called E-Transit Custom that's positioned below the full-size Transit. It was designed largely for the European market.

  • Report: Dolphins invite former ‘Last Chance U’ wideout to tryout

    His father played six seasons for the Miami Dolphins.

  • MicroStrategy Stock Is Crumbling as Bitcoin Slides and Rates Rise

    The company generates plenty of cash from its software business, but it faces pressure as rates rise and Bitcoin prices slide.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Still Falling

    Stock markets continued to slide on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling 1.9% through 9:50 a.m. ET and the Nasdaq down 2%. Shares of electric car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) didn't escape the selling -- indeed, they're down three days in a row now, falling a further 3.8% Monday morning, caught up in the general feeling of dread on Wall Street. Worries about rising interest rates are one factor -- the yield on 10-year Treasury notes just hit 3.185%, its highest level since late 2018.

  • Retailers placing limits on baby formula purchases as shortage worsens

    Several major retailers — including Walgreens, CVS, Target and Costco — are rationing the purchase of baby formula amid an ongoing national shortage. “Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, infant and toddler formulas are seeing constraint across the country,” a Walgreens spokesperson told NBC News. “Similar to other retailers, we put into effect…

  • Rivian Tumbles After Report of Ford Share Sale at a Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. sank 17% in U.S. premarket trading after a media report that Ford Motor Co. is selling 8 million of its shares in the electric-pickup maker at a discount.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russi

  • Buy GM Stock. It’s Time for the Auto Maker to Stomp on the E-celerator.

    A slow EV launch pace has hurt the stock. This year, and especially 2023, may show whether the auto maker can stay relevant in the Tesla era.

  • Bitcoin’s price is now 50% down from its peak as the crypto plunge continues

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continued their tumble on Monday after a harsh weekend led to the lowest prices seen so far this year.