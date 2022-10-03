U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

Rivian taps Capital One exec Diane Lye as its first CIO

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Rivian has hired Diane Lye as its first chief information officer, a position that the EV maker says is necessary to expand globally.

Lye's hiring comes as Rivian consolidates its internal and external technology teams across its numerous departments, including manufacturing IT and customer-facing digital products. It is also ahead of Rivian's planned expansion into Georgia, where it is building another factory, and overseas through a partnership with Mercedes-Benz. Rivian said IT and cybersecurity will need to become more sophisticated as it scales globally.

The appointment also comes amid a restructuring that resulted in layoffs of about 6% of its workforce and executive changes, including the appointment of Frank Klein as its new chief operating officer.

IT and cybersecurity infrastructure are critical components — some argue the foundation — for any company, regardless of size. In Rivian's case, the company isn't just large (about 14,000 people work there) it has a widening network of offices, factories and other facilities spread throughout the U.S., Canada and the UK. And while PricewaterhouseCoopers executive Christopher Perrigo was interim CIO since January, prior to that the position didn't exist.

Rivian's headquarters are in Irvine, California and its only factory (for now) is in Normal, Illinois, where the R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV and commercial electric van are produced. Its software stack and vehicle electronics department is based out of Palo Alto, California; vehicle engineering, prototyping, supply chain and accounting are in Plymouth, Michigan and its vehicle management software teams are at an office in Vancouver, British Colombia. Rivian also has an office in Carson, California focused on electric power conversion, a test facility in Arizona and an advanced concepts engineering team in the UK. Its European commercial center is in Amsterdam.

"With Diane's experience scaling global technology teams across multiple industries, including retail, technology and finance, we are extremely excited that she is joining Rivian at such a critical time in our growth," Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said in a statement.

Lye has held numerous tech-centric leadership roles over the past three decades, including a nine-year stint at Amazon on the retail business side and at Amazon Web Services. She went onto the capital markets division at Citi and consumer banking and capital markets at Bank of America.

More recently, Lye was executive vice president and credit card divisional CIO at Capital One, where she led a 4,500-person organization responsible for all the technology required to run the company's credit card businesses. During her six-year tenure, Lye led a program to migrate all data, analytics technology, risk technology, and financial systems to the AWS cloud.

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton Stock Climbs as Bikes to Be in 5,400 Hilton Hotels

    Nearly 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels will include at least one Peloton Bike in every fitness center by the end of this year.

  • Enbridge names new CEO after current chief retires

    Enbridge Inc. on Monday named independent board chair Greg Ebel as president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 1 upon the retirement of Al Monaco, after the pipeline company considered internal and external candidates. A new independent board chair will be named before the end of 2022. Enbridge shares rose 2.4% in premarket trades.

  • U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in almost 2-1/2 years in September-ISM

    U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted, likely as rising interest rates to tame inflation cooled demand for goods. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday that its manufacturing PMI dropped to 50.9 this month, the lowest reading since May 2020, from 52.8 in August. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy.

  • TikTok said to be launching live shopping in the US

    TikTok is hunting for partners to launch its live shopping offering in the US as it is looking to outsource operations for these features. According to a report from Financial Times, the short video app has been talking with California-based TalkShopLive to provide infrastructure for live shopping features on TikTok. TalkShopLive takes a 10% commission from sellers for providing its services, and TikTok is likely to cover that cost for the initial phase of the project.

  • Shell Makes Second Investment In Malaysian Oil & Gas Within Month

    Shell PLC (NYSE: SHEL) announced an investment decision in Malaysia's oil and gas sector. Deal terms were not disclosed. Sabah Shell Petroleum Co, a Malaysian unit of Shell, said it would invest in Phase 4 of the Gumusut-Kakap-Geronggong-Jagus East (GKGJE) deepwater offshore development project along with its partners. The GKGJE phase 4 development is a subsea tie-back project expected to achieve the first oil in late 2024. Last month, Shell announced plans to invest with Petronas to develop the

  • Reverse mortgages can offer senior homeowners a financial lifeline with both stocks and bonds sinking

    Most people think of reverse mortgages, as they’re commonly called, as the last-gasp attempt to stay in your house when you’ve run out of money in retirement. If you’re over 62 and have equity in your home, you can use a reverse mortgage to pay off your underlying primary mortgage using the equity built up in the property and then borrow a portion of the remaining equity — either as a monthly payment, lump sum or line of credit. Federal regulations require credit counseling before you can borrow, in which a loan expert explains the complicated terms.

  • UK's Truss forced into humiliating tax U-turn

    STORY: British Prime Minister Liz Truss has been forced into a humiliating U-turn over tax plans, just as her own party conference begins. On Monday (October 3), she dropped a move to cut the country’s highest rate of income tax. The reduction was part of a wider growth plan that caused turmoil on financial markets and sparked a rebellion in her own party. Only on Sunday (October 2), Truss had gone on TV to defend the plan. But the following morning finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed a change of direction: “We just talk to people. We listen to people. I get it. We not only talked to people, we saw people's reactions. We were talking to constituencies. We were talking to a whole range of stakeholders. And we felt that the 45p issue, the 45p rate, was drowning out a strong package of intervention on energy, a strong package of intervention on tax cuts for people generally. And we decided not to proceed with getting rid of the 45p rate"Monday’s move is unlikely to end all the government’s troubles. The top tax plan accounted for only a sliver of tax cuts totalling £45 billion, or around $50 billion. Investors have expressed alarm over the scale of the move, sending the pound and UK bonds tumbling and forcing the Bank of England to intervene. Bond yields remain elevated, with ministers under pressure to explain how the tax cuts will be funded. Monday’s news bought only limited relief for sterling too. The pound was up around 0.5% versus the dollar in early trades.

  • TikTok Eyes Live Shopping in US While Taking Care Of National Security Concerns

    ByteDance Ltd's TikTok is launching live shopping in North America and aims to outsource its operation after its U.K. e-commerce experiments struggled to take off. Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive will likely collaborate with TikTok helping bring TikTok Shop to the U.S., the Financial Times reports. TalkShopLive will provide the underlying technology and support for live streams hosted by influencers, brands, and retailers. TikTok launched TikTok Shop in the U.K. in 2021, its first market outside

  • Norwegian Cruise stock extends selloff toward 3-month low after lifting all COVID testing, masking requirements

    Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. slumped 2.6% toward a three-month low in morning trading Monday, after tumbling 18.0% to a two-month low in the previous session, after the cruise operator said it was removing all COVID-19 testing, vaccination and masking requirements from its health and safety protocols. The company said the new protocols, which follows "significant, positive progress" in the public health environment, will be effective Oct. 4. "Health and safety are always our fir

  • How to Use Real Estate to Hedge Against Inflation

    Inflation can have a negative impact on normal household spending, from gas to groceries and beyond. This is why many people seek opportunities to hedge their wallets and portfolios against rising inflation as it starts to negatively impact the money. … Continue reading → The post Can You Use Real Estate to Hedge Against Inflation? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Charting the S&P 500: A Bridge Too Far

    As we witnessed a significant amount of fear this past week -- the VIX spent the entire time above 31% -- there is the notion that sheer panic is all that is left for this market to reach a bottom. That is one school of thought, but we don't share that idea.

  • Defense Contractor L3Harris to Buy Part of Viasat’s Government-Systems Unit

    Defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. agreed to buy a military-communications business from satellite specialist Viasat for $1.96 billion. The companies unveiled the deal Monday, confirming a Sunday report from The Wall Street Journal. The business, known as Link 16 Tactical Data Links, is a portion of Viasat’s government-systems segment.

  • Tesla slides as logistic issues widen deliveries and production gap

    The company's shares were set to open at a more than two-month low as Tesla said it was unable to secure enough transportation for vehicles made at a reasonable cost during the peak time. Also, an unusual gap of more than 22,000 units between production and deliveries spooked investors even though Chief Executive Elon Musk vouched "steadier deliveries" in the current quarter to reduce last-minute rush. Tesla, which sees a delivery spurt toward the end of each quarter, said more of its new vehicles were in transit by the end of the third quarter.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • Stock market: Energy stocks lead gains, Tesla stock slides

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Stock Dives On Deliveries Miss

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 450 points Monday. Tesla stock skidded after the company missed estimates on vehicle deliveries.

  • Tesla Has Stock Traders Getting It All Wrong

    Futures contracts on major market benchmarks were moving higher Monday morning on the first day of the fourth quarter, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) only managed barely to poke into positive territory as of 8 a.m. ET after having been down much of the morning. The downward move in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the big culprit holding the Nasdaq back Monday morning. Tesla's stock was down more than 5% in premarket trading on Monday.