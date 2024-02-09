Advertisement
Rivian On Track To Drive Higher For 2nd Straight Session: What's Going On With The Stock

1
Shanthi Rexaline
·2 min read

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) climbed in premarket trading on Friday as they carried forward the momentum from the previous session.

On Thursday, Rivian climbed about 6.2% to $16.11, and the upside was accompanied by heavy volume. About 57.77 million shares exchanged hands as opposed to the average three-month volume of 34.09 million.

The Irvine, California-based company announced Thursday that it has introduced two new entry-level battery options, namely Standard and Standard+, for its existing product line-up, namely the R1T and R1S.

These two options will have ranges of 270 miles and 315 miles, respectively, with battery pack capacities of 106 kilowatt-hours and 121 kWh.

The Standard battery pack option is for dual-motor variant and the Standard+ is for both dual-motor and performance variants.

The new battery pack options lower the entry price of the R1T and R1S by $3,100 each. The company also said customers may qualify for a federal tax credit of $3,750 on purchasing its vehicles with the newly introduced battery options,

Rivian is due to announce its quarterly results on Feb. 21, and additionally, excitement is building around its second-gen vehicle, code-named R2. The company has confirmed Mar. 7 launch date for the vehicle.

In premarket, the stock rose 3.91% to $16.74, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

See Also: Best Electric Vehicle Stocks

Photo courtesy: Rivian

