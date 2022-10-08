Rivian voluntarily recalls 13,000 EVs for a potential loose fastener

Rivian informed customers Friday that it is conducting a voluntary recall of all 13,000 vehicles it has delivered so far due to a loose fastener.

The fastener, which may not have been sufficiently torqued on a small percentage of vehicles, connects the front upper control arm and steering knuckle. This can cause loose and vibrating tires.

The company's voluntary recall is expected to be posted on the National Transportation and Safety Administration on Saturday. Rivian sent an email to customers Friday evening.

Rivian said that as of September 28, 2022, it had become aware of seven reports potentially related to this issue that had accumulated over the production of Rivian vehicles.

The company said in a statement:

"The safety of our customers will always be our top priority, and we are committed to fixing this issue on any affected vehicles as quickly as possible. We will begin immediately contacting affected customers to schedule appointments for inspections and repairs if needed. We will make any necessary adjustments free of charge at one of our service centers. The repair takes a few minutes to complete, and with customer collaboration, we have built out the capacity to complete the needed action in as little as 30 days. To date, we are not aware of any injuries that have resulted from this issue."

Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe also emailed customers saying that while the company has only seen seven reports potentially related to this issue across our fleet to date, "even one is too many."

"It's important not to minimize the potential risks involved and why we are volunteering to conduct this recall," Scaringe wrote in the letter. "In rare circumstances, the nut could loosen fully. I want to reiterate that this is extremely rare, but it does reinforce why we are acting with such urgency and caution."

If owners experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering performance or feel, they should call Rivian immediately, Scaringe said, adding that if customers don't feel safe driving the vehicle a Rivian employee will either service it remotely or come pick i up.

If a replacement part is needed, Rivian said it will offer loaner vehicles free of charge.

Customers can call 855-RIVIAN5 (855-748-4265), you schedule a service appointment and a Rivian employee will come to the customer. They can also bring your vehicle to a Rivian service center, no appointment necessary. The company said it will also pop-up locations in high density areas for additional coverage as well.