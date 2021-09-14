U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.25
    +9.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,663.00
    +80.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,421.50
    +34.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.40
    +5.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.88
    +0.42 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.40
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1806
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3810
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6740
    -0.0060 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,135.63
    +2,233.30 (+4.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,201.16
    +42.42 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,483.66
    -186.44 (-0.61%)
     

Rivian's first-production R1T electric pickup truck rolls off the line

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

The first-production Rivian R1T electric pickup truck in "Rivian blue" rolled off the assembly line Tuesday morning at the company's factory in Normal, Illinois, marking a milestone more than a decade in the making for the automaker and its founder and CEO, RJ Scaringe.

The company, which started in 2009 as Mainstream Motors before adopting the Rivian name two years later, has undergone explosive growth in terms of people, backers and partners in the past few years.

Rivian operated in relative obscurity, aka stealth mode, for years before it revealed prototypes of its all-electric R1T truck and R1S SUV at the LA Auto Show in late 2018.

Since then, Rivian has raised billions of dollars ($10.5 billion since 2019); expanded its Normal, Illinois, factory; hired thousands of employees; landed Amazon as a commercial customer; and, most recently, filed confidentially for an IPO. Today, in addition to its Illinois factory, Rivian has facilities in Palo Alto and Irvine, California; and Plymouth, Michigan; and an office in the U.K.

When it first revealed the two electric vehicles in 2018, Rivian had about 600 employees. Today, it has 8,000.

Rivian's announcement Tuesday, which marks the official beginning of R1T production for customers, comes after at least two delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and global chip shortage. Earlier this summer, Scaringe wrote in a letter to customers that R1T deliveries would begin in September, with the R1S to follow “shortly.”

Rivian has been juggling the dueling priorities of prepping and eventually producing the R1T and R1S for consumers and commercial delivery vans for Amazon. The Illinois factory has two separate production lines producing vehicles. One is dedicated to the R1 vehicles and the other line is for its commercial vans.

Amazon ordered 100,000 of these vans, with deliveries starting in 2021. Earlier this year, Amazon began testing the electric delivery van in several cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Earlier this month, Rivian announced that the first edition version of the R1T pickup truck has an official EPA range of 314 miles, while its R1T SUV comes in at 316 miles.

The official range and fuel economy values posted on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website align with Rivian's previous estimates, which it advertised as 300 miles.

The moment is also important because it means Rivian has the benefit of being the first electric truck on the market. Ford's F-150 Lightning, which isn't expected to come on the market until spring 2022, has a targeted range of 230 miles in the standard and up to 300 miles in the extended version. The EPA has not issued official ranges for the Ford Lightning.

Rivian's "Launch edition" R1T truck and R1S SUV come equipped with a 135-kWh battery pack that is branded as the "large pack." Deliveries of the Launch Edition vehicles are slated to begin this month.

Clarification: Rivian has raised $10.5 billion since 2019, not in total. Rivian has not shared the total amount but sources have said it is around $11 billion.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian’s Electric R1T Pickup (And Its IPO) Are Making Waves

    Electric-truck maker Rivian plans to go public in the fall and is seeking a valuation in the tens of billions. But why are investors excited for this IPO and what makes their offering different from other EV startups? WSJ’s George Downs explains. Illustration: George Downs

  • Rivian R1T EV Pickup Truck Production Starts

    Rivian has started production of the R1T electric pickup—about a year before Tesla is expected to begin building its Cybertruck.

  • Volvo-based Futuricum electric truck sets Guinness range record

    There is a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by an electric truck on a single charge. Swiss-based firm Futuricum built a Volvo-based delivery truck that drove for 683 miles on a closed test track. Although the prototype used to set the record has reportedly been in regular service on Swiss roads since early 2021, the record was set on a 1.7-mile high-speed oval operated by Continental near Hanover, Germany.

  • 2022 Toyota Tundra Will Be Fully Revealed September 19

    Toyota has already shown the TRD Pro model, but we'll see the other trims and learn all the details on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

  • U.S. asks 12 automakers for assistance in Tesla probe

    The U.S. auto safety regulator said Tuesday it has asked 12 major automakers for assistance as part of its probe into crashes involving Tesla vehicles striking emergency vehicles while using advanced driver assistance systems like Autopilot. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sent letters to General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and others questions as the agency conducts a "comparative analysis" with other "production vehicles equipped with the ability to control both steering and braking/accelerating simultaneously under some circumstances." In August, NHTSA opened a formal safety probe into Tesla driver assistance system Autopilot after 12 crashes with emergency vehicles.

  • Pope honors Slovak Holocaust victims on site of demolished synagogue

    BRATISLAVA (Reuters) -Pope Francis, at a memorial to the more than 100,000 Slovak Jews killed in the Holocaust, said on Monday that it was shameful how people who said they believed in God perpetrated or permitted "unspeakable acts of inhumanity". "Here, in this place, the Name of God was dishonored, for the worst form of blasphemy is to exploit it for our own purposes, refusing to respect and love others," the pope told representatives of the Jewish communities of Slovakia. "Here, reflecting on the history of the Jewish people marked by this tragic affront to the Most High, we admit with shame how often his ineffable Name has been used for unspeakable acts of inhumanity!" Francis said.

  • Toyota, Honda urge Congress to reject expanded tax incentive that would benefit Ford, GM, Stellantis

    Toyota Motor and Honda are urging legislators to reject a bill that would expand tax incentives for union-made electric vehicles that are built in the United States. The proposal -- which Toyota blasted as “blatantly biased” and “exorbitant” in a letter to Congress -- would expand the federal tax incentives from $7,500 to as much as $12,500 for union- and domestically manufactured cars. If the legislation passes, vehicles from automakers like Toyota, Honda and Tesla would be excluded from the expanded credit, while the “Big Three” manufacturers in Detroit would all qualify.

  • Children a big part of migration through perilous Darien Gap

    Every day, at least 500 migrants from around the world sail out of Necocli, a small town on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, across the Gulf of Uraba to the village of Acandi, to start a week-long trek through the jungle that takes them into Panama — the next stop on the long road to the United States. About one quarter of them are children, according to Panamanian officials, and often still in arms. While trekking through the lawless jungle known as the Darien Gap, migrants face the risks of being swept away by rivers, assaulted by armed groups or getting lost in the rainforest.

  • Bradley Roby officially ends suspension and joins the Saints

    The New Orleans Saints formally added CB Bradley Roby to the roster once his suspension ended while re-signing DT Montravius Adams:

  • Former Fresno attorney, church leader sentenced for molesting children

    Steven Matlak pleaded guilty to seven felonies last month as part of a plea deal, admitting to crimes against girls as young as five years old.

  • India's SpiceJet settles with Boeing MAX aircraft lessor CDB Aviation

    Budget airline SpiceJet said on Monday it has settled with another lessor of Boeing Co's MAX aircraft, CDB Aviation, as it looks to start operating the aircraft by the end of September after India cleared the 737 MAX to fly last month. The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people, plunging Boeing into a financial crisis, which has since been compounded by the pandemic. In August, India's air safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said it cleared 737 MAX aircraft to fly with immediate effect, after nearly two-and-a-half years of regulatory grounding.

  • 'It's unnerving': Chevy Bolt owners want buybacks after 141,000 vehicles recalled for fire risk

    Unnerved and upset Bolt owners seek buybacks from GM after the automaker issued a recall on 2017-22 model year EVs and EUVs for fire risk.

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.

  • This Cathie Wood Growth Stock Is On Fire: Can It Continue Higher?

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is one of the Top 25 holdings in popular investment manager Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). In the most recent quarter, the company reported 1.1 million monthly unique players, up from 295,000 in the same quarter last year.

  • 55-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Carjacking 86-Year-Old Woman

    Eric Anderson carjacked the woman while she was trying to get into the vehicle.

  • Watch An Abandoned 1966 Mustang Arise From Its Grave

    Now that’s definitely a miracle!

  • Before camera was found in judge’s hunting cabin, parents of boy he took on trips had conversations about safety

    BALTIMORE — Before their son went on his first hunting trip with Caroline County Judge Jonathan G. Newell, his parents sat him down and came up with a safe word. “I said, ‘I know you like Judge Newell, and you think he’s a great guy, and we have no reason to think otherwise, but ... we want to make sure that you are aware of what to look for — what to know is acceptable versus unacceptable,’” ...

  • Apple’s iPhone 13 Doesn’t Appear to Be Satellite Compatible. Why Globalstar Stock Tumbled.

    Reports that the new iPhone had chips for connecting to satellites helped push shares of Globalstar higher. Now it's tumbling.

  • Horror: C6 Corvette Falls Off Lift

    Is this the new thing with ‘Vettes these days?

  • AMD Set to Soar After Xilinx Acquisition

    Advanced Micro Devices, the chip maker long seen as an underdog to rival Intel doesn’t get enough credit for a strategy that is now giving Intel some serious competition. When AMD does complete the deal, Cordisco expects AMD to generate about $35 billion of sales by 2024. More importantly, AMDs data center revenue could double this year and hit about $12 billion in 2024, Cordisco said.