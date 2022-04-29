AVONDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riyaz Sumar, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his excellence in Cardiology and in acknowledgment of his work with Integrated Medical Services.

A board-certified Cardiologist with 18 years of experience in his field, Dr. Sumar specializes in Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology, and Endovascular Medicine. He serves as the Chief of Cardiology with Integrated Medical Services, where he has been in practice for 12 years. In addition, he serves as Chairman of the Cardiology Committee at West Valley Hospital in Goodyear, AZ, where he is also the Medical Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab and a member of the Physician Leadership Council.

A native of Bombay, India, Dr. Sumar was inspired to enter the medical field by his father, a physician. He earned his Doctorate of Medicine from the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and then moved to the United States to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a heart doctor. He completed his Residency in Internal Medicine at Newark Beth Israel Hospital, followed by a Fellowship in Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology at Seton Hall University.

Known as a genuine person who is highly passionate about his work, Dr. Sumar is well-respected among his patients and peers for his expertise and skills. He is honored to be trusted as a medical provider for his fellow physicians' family members.

In his spare time, Dr. Sumar enjoys spending time with his family, including three children (two girls and a boy). A self-proclaimed "diehard Yankees fan," he also loves watching baseball.

