RJD Green Inc.’s Division Silex Holdings Announces They Have Initiated Extensive Upgrades and Enhancement in Their Marketing and Business Development Program

TULSA, OK , Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green’s (OTCPK: RJDG) Silex Holdings announced they have initiated a complete makeover of their marketing and business development efforts with an expected completion date in March.

The Silex Holdings Division has begun a complete makeover of their marketing efforts by launching a comprehensive social media information campaign. The Company will utilize Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SilexInteriors ) and Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/SilexInteriorsOfficial ) as well as other relevant platforms to share new products, sales, and marketing activities to develop an interactive dialogue with existing and potential customers who are interested in learning more about the Company and its related services.



In addition, the Company will update the Silex website with a fully interactive theme, which will enhance the customer’s experience, and showcase the new 4,000-foot Tulsa, Oklahoma facility and the latest products and services.



The additional dimensions that will follow are an aggressive digital marketing campaign in all current markets along with enhanced business development efforts ongoing. Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc., states, “Management felt this was a critical expenditure to create a much greater opportunity to increase the Silex revenues. These exciting efforts will add a 300% increase in marketing efforts, develop a well-defined understanding of Silex Interiors and what Silex can do for their customers in product solution and services.”



About RJD Green, Inc.



The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other engineered stone products, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer.



Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com .



For additional information contact,



Ron Brewer, CEO at ronb@rjdgreen.com, or at (918) 551-7883, or Douglass Baker, OTC PR Group at corp@otcprgroup.com or at (561) 807-6350



Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other engineered stone products, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer.



Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com .



