RJD Green, Inc. (RJDG) Timely Files Q3 Quarterly Report on OTCMarkets; Shows Revenue from Operations of $3,799,568 as of May 31, 2022

TULSA, OK, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG), a publicly traded company that operates as a holding company focusing on acquiring and managing assets, while actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, today announced that it has timely filed its Quarterly Report for Q3 Ended, May 31, 2022.



Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green, said: "Our filing shows that as of May 31, 2022, for third quarter, we generated substantial year over year growth in revenues of 23.2% for third quarter year to date… $3,799,568 and Net Operating Profit of $544,351, a 51% increase from previous year’s third quarter year to date, with cash and cash equivalents of $639,057 as of May 31, 2022. We are focused on finding ways to monetize our assets and increase shareholder value fully. While still engaged in cautious acquisition efforts currently, we look forward to seeing what our efforts brings forward in the upcoming months. Further the company revenue projections for the Fiscal Year ending August 31, 2022 are $5,100,000 with an expected Net Operating Profit of $719,000.”

Financial Results of the Third Quarter for Fiscal Year August 31, 2022

The Company had year to date Revenue of $3,799,568 and a Net Operating Profit of $544,351 with cash and cash equivalents of $639,057 as of May 31, 2022

The Company has monthly recurring revenues of $471,770 with $4,577,775 in assets, liabilities of $1,663,382 and shareholder equity of $2,914,392 as of May 31, 2022

Financial Notes

Revenues have increased annually for the past five years with a 2.6% increase with an expected 14% increase for 2022 over 2021

Net Operating Profits are expected to increase by 3.8% from 2021

Backlog for Silex Holdings is currently greater than $1,400,000 as of May 31, 2022, and IOSoft Inc. has diversified its software platforms to reach more diverse markets

The company will continue to provide corporate updates and encourages shareholders to visit the official RJD Green Inc. Twitter account at https://twitter.com/IncRjd , and follow our press releases for updated information.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite and other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com .

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.

Ron Brewer, CEO

918.551.7883

ronb@rjdgreen.com

Investor Relations:

OTC PR Group

Douglas Baker at corp@otcprgroup.com

(561) 807-6350



