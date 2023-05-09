RJD Green (OTCPK: RJDG) Announced a Major Commercial Contract Has Been Awarded Silex Holdings Division in the Texas Region

TULSA, OK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – RJD Green (OTCPK: RJDG) announced a major commercial contract has been awarded Silex Holdings division in the Texas southern sector of Silex’s regional coverage.



RJD Green Inc. announced the awarding of a large multi-family contract for natural stone countertops and cabinets completing in the 2023 calendar year. The contract totals over $850,000 in revenue. Additionally, two other similar size projects have been quoted and are in discussion in the Silex four-state market.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc. states, “This significant commercial contract awarded Silex continues the revenue progression in our commercial business segment and reflects geographic expansion. The commercial contracts have helped offset the traditional seasonal revenue downturn that occurs in our home building sector and will contribute to revenue growth for the remainder of the year. These results reflect our continued implementation of our growth plan for Silex Holdings of expanding our market segments and broadening our customer base.”

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com .

For additional information contact, Ron Brewer, CEO at ronb@rjdgreen.com, or at (918) 551-7883, or Douglass Baker, OTC PR Group at corp@otcprgroup.com or at (561) 807-6350.

