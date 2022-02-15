RJD Green Subsidiary Silex Holdings Announced Additional Commercial Awarded Contracts

TULSA, OK, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silex Holdings, has been awarded additional commercial contracts with a total revenue of $379,000 for completion in 2022.

Silex Holdings has won three institutional commercial contracts in January of 2022. These projects reflect Silex’s ongoing success in increasing the backlog of work for 2022 in broader sectors.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc. states, “Silex’s successful project awards in the institutional sector of commercial projects are results generated by the Silex hard working team, which offers market leading quality and service. This success illustrates the ongoing diversification of the SHI targeted markets allowing Silex to continue adding more balanced growth through multiple markets in a five-state geographic base. Silex continues to create additional client relationships while broadening market options.”

About Us

RJD Green Inc. (Trading Symbol: RJDG) is a holding company focused in three divisions, which create high-growth enterprise opportunities while offering diversity of markets.

RJD Green Healthcare Services Division – services and technologies reflecting five-year growth

Earthlinc Environmental Services Division - green environmental services and technologies

Silex Holdings Division - specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and installation

Silex Holdings Division

Silex Interiors is a multi-location manufacturer, distributor and installation services company for kitchen and bath construction products to include natural stone countertops, cabinets, tile, and sinks & facets. Market sectors include new home construction, retail, remodel, and commercial projects.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

