U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5900
    -0.8320 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,849.12
    +257.39 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

RKT ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Rocket Companies, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) (“Rocket”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Rocket Class A common stock between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Rocket Class A common stock during the Class Period may, no later than August 30, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/rocket-companies-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=rocket

Rocket is an online mortgage lender that operates the Rocket Mortgage online platform, which allows clients to apply for and service mortgages through the Internet or by using Rocket’s proprietary mobile phone app. Ninety percent of Rocket’s revenues are derived from originating, closing, selling and servicing home mortgages. Rocket operates two primary segments: (1) the Direct-to-Consumer segment; and (2) the Partner Network segment. In its Partner Network, Rocket partners with third parties who utilize its platform to provide their clients with mortgage solutions. The Partner Network has lower operating margins because Rocket shares profits with its partners.

The Class Period commences on February 25, 2021, when Rocket issued a press release titled, in part, “Rocket Companies Experiences Explosive Growth,” which announced Rocket’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. Rocket reported, among other things, closed loan origination volume of $107.2 billion and gain on sale margin of 4.41% for the fourth quarter. Rocket emphasized that it had “[i]ncreased gain on sale margin by 100 basis points year-over-year” during the quarter and “[i]ncreased gain on sale margin by 127 basis points year-over-year to 4.46%” for the full-year period. Throughout the Class Period, Rocket continued to tout its business operations and downplayed the effects of competition on Rocket’s gain on sale margins.

The truth was revealed on May 5, 2021, when Rocket issued a press release announcing its first quarter results and second quarter outlook. Rocket reported that it was on track to achieve closed loan volume within a range of only $82.5 billion and $87.5 billion and gain on sale margins within a range of only 2.65% to 2.95% for the second quarter of 2021. At the mid-point, this gain on sale margin estimate equated to a 239 basis point decline year-over-year and a 94 basis point decline sequentially, which represented Rocket’s lowest quarterly gain on sale margin in two years. Following this news, the price of Rocket’s Class A common stock dropped from $22.80 per share when the market closed on May 5, 2021 to $19.01 per share when the market closed on May 6, 2021, a nearly 17% decline.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rocket’s gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years as a result of increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (2) Rocket was engaged in a price war and battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market, which was further compressing margins in Rocket’s Partner Network operating segment; (3) the adverse trends were accelerating and, as a result, Rocket’s gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; (4) as a result of the above, the favorable market conditions that had preceded the Class Period and allowed Rocket to achieve historically high gain on sale margins had vanished as Rocket’s gain on sale margins had returned to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2019; (5) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket’s gain on sale margins had fallen materially below recent historical averages; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Rocket’s business operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Rocket investors may, no later than August 30, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Summers Says ‘Bizarre’ for U.S. to Borrow So Much in Short-Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program is resulting in a “bizarre” situation in which the government’s funding structure is overly focused on the short-term.Under its quantitative easing program, the Fed purchases longer-term Treasuries and the money it creates to buy them ends up in the accounts that banks hold with the central bank, in the form of overnight reserves.These reserves earn a rate of interest that’s link

  • Cardano (ADA) Crosses $2 Threshold Ahead of Smart Contract Launch

    ADA has passed the $2 mark, becoming the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world ahead of its proposed smart contracts launch

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in August

    Banks have relied on the Fair Isaac, or FICO, credit score system for decades to determine whether a customer would be able to pay back a loan or not. It is a rigid system that makes it difficult for those with little or no credit history or to get approved for loans, even if they can pay them back. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to make lending decisions by utilizing many data points that a FICO score doesn't account for, giving lenders using Upstart's technology a more complete picture of a potential borrower's ability to pay.

  • If you’re nervous about the stock market at record highs, consider these five companies that are loved by the smart money

    Company insiders and professional investors are buying shares of Alibaba, Chegg and Activision Blizzard, among others.

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in August

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has made buying stocks easy and accessible for millions of new investors. Users of the company's commission-free trading platform have earned a reputation for engaging in short-term trading, risky options plays, and volatile meme stock candidates including AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop, but they are also heavily invested in some more traditional, blue-chip names. Retail investors have emerged as a powerful force in today's stock market, and some companies favored by Robinhood investors will likely go on to deliver fantastic performance.

  • Why Micron Stock Is Down 13% This Week

    The chipmaker has had a rough week as the global semiconductor shortage weighs on investor sentiment and analysts warn of challenges ahead.

  • Crypto is reshaping the world economy, 50 years after Nixon ended the dollar’s peg to gold. Here’s how some are playing it

    Is the global economy steering toward a Bretton Woods for the digital-currency age? Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of what has been described as the dropping of a “monetary bombshell” on the world financial system, when President Richard Nixon announced that the U.S. dollar would no longer be pegged to gold (GC00) effectively yanking America out of an international currency regime established by the Bretton Woods agreement. The international monetary system was forged in the 1940s amid the fight against fascism and global economic instability.

  • Why ContextLogic Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) dropped 19.8% on Friday after the e-commerce platform reported disappointing second-quarter results. ContextLogic's revenue fell 6% year over year to $656 million. The downturn was driven by a 32% plunge in ContextLogic's core marketplace revenue.

  • How to Buy Real Estate With Your IRA

    An IRA, or individual retirement account, may already play an important role in your overall retirement plan. What you may not realize about this kind of tax-advantaged plan, however, is that you can use it to purchase real estate and further … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Real Estate With Your IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) A High Quality Stock To Own?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    With U.S. 10-year Treasuries yielding around 1.3%, income-seeking investors are likely looking at dividend stocks to generate regular income. Such stocks can not only enhance your regular dividend income significantly, but also offer attractive capital growth potential. Here are three dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 4.2% to 8%, that look appealing right now.

  • 3 High-Risk Stocks to Add to Your Watch List

    Companies working on emerging technologies often face significant risks. Here are three such companies that are working on the technologies and infrastructure of the future. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) may play a critical role in this transition.

  • 10 Communication Services Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 communication services stocks that pay dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of communication services stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Communication Services Stocks that Pay Dividends. With the pandemic-induced e-commerce surge and the rise of the new normal in the form of […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy The Trade Desk, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) stock dipped on Aug. 9 after the ad tech company posted its second-quarter results. Does The Trade Desk's post-earnings pullback represent a buying opportunity? The Trade Desk is the world's largest independent DSP (demand-side platform) for ads.

  • History Suggests a Stock Market Crash Is Likely: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and corrections are commonplace. But they're also the perfect opportunity for investors to put money to work in winning businesses.

  • Why fuboTV Stock Plunged on Friday

    Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) traded lower on Friday, with the stock falling as much as 10.1% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day down 8.7%. While seeing the value of your investment diluted is never fun, the potential for a secondary offering shouldn't be a surprise to those who follow fuboTV. This was followed by a deal in January to offer roughly 32 million shares in exchange for its convertible preferred stock.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.