RKT ALERT - Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Detroit-based real estate mortgage company Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Rocket Cos. tumbled 11% on May 5, 2021, after hours, after it reported closed loan origination volume fell quarter-over-quarter and it forecast a further decline in the second quarter.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 30, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options of RKT and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658570/RKT-ALERT--Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Rocket-Companies-Inc-NYSERKT-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty

