RKT ALERT - Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Detroit-based real estate mortgage company Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Rocket Cos. tumbled 11% on May 5, 2021, after hours, after it reported closed loan origination volume fell quarter-over-quarter and it forecast a further decline in the second quarter.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 30, 2021.

