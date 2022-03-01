U.S. markets closed

RLE International to build new state-of-the-art automotive facility in Kansas City

·4 min read

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global engineering and design company RLE International announced today it will establish a new Modification and Engineering Center in Kansas City, investing $7.5 million and creating 85 high-paying jobs. RLE's state-of-the-art facility will provide complex engineering, design, and build solutions for automotive and mobility clients.

RLE International announces plans to build a new automotive facility in Kansas City, Missouri.
RLE International announces plans to build a new automotive facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

"Missouri is a global leader in innovation and advanced manufacturing, which support our robust automotive industry and many others," said Governor Mike Parson. "Our state is proud to welcome RLE as a valuable addition to an already vibrant automotive sector in Kansas City. These 85 new high-paying jobs will strengthen the region's economy as well as provide life changing opportunities for Missouri families."

RLE International is involved in the development of new vehicles with a wide range of customers. The company helps manufacturers and start-ups develop, refine, and test electric vehicles from initial vision to production. RLE's new facility, a low-volume production Modification Center, will be located within Hunt Midwest's SubTropolis. Known for its security and eco-friendly environment, SubTropolis is the world's largest underground business complex. It also provides controlled temperature and humidity levels, in addition to railroad and highway access.

"Our team at RLE International offers an upfront innovation strategy to transform customers' base vehicles to a range of design variants, right from ideation, through design and development, and into low-volume production," said Robert Kokx, President of RLE USA. "With the addition of our Mod Center, we can offer a 'one-stop shop' solution to our clients. We are truly excited to join forces with the talented people Kansas City has to offer and together take on our new possibilities."

New positions at RLE's facility will include Plant Manager, Operations Manager, Engineering Manager, Quality Manager, IT systems engineer, production supervisors, human resource generalists, and more. The 85 new jobs will pay an average annual salary of more than $67,000, which is well above the county average wage. A list of employment opportunities are available on RLE's website.

"This expansion is another example that our emphasis on a skilled workforce and favorable business climate is making a difference for our economy," said Department of Economic Development Acting Director Maggie Kost. "Collaborative efforts statewide continue to attract leading companies who are strengthening key sectors, creating jobs and improving the lives of Missourians. We're grateful for the teamwork that helped secure this significant investment, and look forward to welcoming RLE to Kansas City."

"As the second-largest auto hub in North America, the KC region is a key location for RLE International as the company continues to innovate and grow within the industry," said Tim Cowden, President and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council. "The $19 billion transportation manufacturing industry in KC allows companies, including RLE, to streamline supply chain operations and lower operating costs."

"As America's crossroads, Kansas City, Missouri is excited to welcome RLE," said Steven Anthony, Executive Director of Business Development for the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City. "Our location, availability of skilled talent, and our business climate will serve RLE very well. We look forward to welcoming them to our community."

"Missouri is a leader in the automotive and mobility sector, and we are thrilled to welcome RLE to Missouri," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "They are an innovative company, creating life-changing jobs for Missourians. We look forward to their success and growth in Missouri."

About Missouri Partnership
Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 29,000+ new jobs, $1.5 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $4 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, Amazon, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Square, Swift Prepared Foods, USDA, and Veterans United.

Media Contact:
Janelle Higgins
314.541.4911
janelle@missouripartnership.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rle-international-to-build-new-state-of-the-art-automotive-facility-in-kansas-city-301493293.html

SOURCE Missouri Partnership

