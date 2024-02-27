Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,078.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,101.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,964.50
    -12.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,031.60
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.58
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    2,042.70
    +3.80 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2990
    +0.0390 (+0.92%)
     

  • Vix

    13.74
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2683
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4840
    -0.1680 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    56,488.00
    +4,994.46 (+9.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,684.30
    -21.98 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,307.39
    +73.68 (+0.19%)
     

RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, RLJ Lodging (RLJ) reported revenue of $319.71 million, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $316.11 million, representing a surprise of +1.14%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RLJ Lodging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other revenue: $22.07 million compared to the $20.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.

  • Revenue- Food and beverage revenue: $36.02 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

  • Revenue- Room revenue: $261.61 million versus $258.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for RLJ Lodging here>>>

Shares of RLJ Lodging have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement