RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, RLJ Lodging (RLJ) reported revenue of $319.71 million, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $316.11 million, representing a surprise of +1.14%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RLJ Lodging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Other revenue : $22.07 million compared to the $20.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.

Revenue- Food and beverage revenue : $36.02 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Revenue- Room revenue: $261.61 million versus $258.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.

Shares of RLJ Lodging have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

