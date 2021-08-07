U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    -45.40 (-2.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,353.25
    +2,756.80 (+6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

RLX Technology, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Portnoy Law
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before August 9, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of RLX Technology, Inc. (NYSE: RLX) investors that acquired shares in connection with its January 2021 initial public stock offering. Investors have until August 9, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

RLX and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose, in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, material information violating federal securities laws.

The alleged misleading and false statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) RLX knew, or had information making it foreseeable to know, that China was moving forward in its establishment of a national standard for e-cigarettes, likely to affect RLX performance; (ii) RLX’s financials were not as strong as projected in the offering materials, nor were they indicative of future results; and (iii) RLX’s statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times, as a result of the foregoing.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 9, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Recommended Stories

  • Why Westport Fuel Systems Stock Is Surging Today

    The natural-gas fuel technology company's second-quarter numbers appear good, but there's more than meets the eye.

  • Here's Why Universal Display Stock Crashed on Friday

    Shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) fell as much as 13.5% on Friday, bouncing off that bottom near 11:15 a.m., EDT. The developer and reseller of technologies and materials for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels reported mixed second-quarter results on Thursday evening. Universal Display's second-quarter sales surged 124% year over year, landing at $130 million.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Here's Why Palantir Technologies Stock Sank 17.6% Last Month

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) sank 17.6% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite debuting a new product offering for its Foundry data analytics platform and announcing continued collaboration with the U.S. government on vaccine distribution projects, the stock lost ground amid market volatility. With concerns related to faster-than-anticipated inflation and the coronavirus delta variant, investors shied away from riskier tech stocks, and Palantir ended the month down double digits as a result of these trends.

  • Why Sunrun Stock Got Eclipsed Today

    Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), the self-proclaimed "nation's leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services," had fallen 9.9% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT after the company reported a big earnings miss -- and a change of management. For Q2 2021, Sunrun says it grew its customer count 19% year over year to just under 600,000 customers. Unfortunately, the cost of that revenue grew 124%, pushing operating losses higher, and leaving Sunrun with a $0.20-per-share loss on the bottom line -- nearly twice as bad as the $0.11 loss a year ago.

  • Billionaires like Warren Buffett are exploiting this retirement account — you can, too

    Steal this strategy back from the 1% to make your money grow tax free.

  • Here’s another sign the bull market is near a peak, and this one bears watching

    The U.S. stock market is nearing a top, according to a leading indicator that is based on the trailing three-month returns of the S&P 500 (SPX) sectors. Over the three months prior to past bull-market tops, a fairly predictable pattern emerged of which sectors performed best and which fared worst. This is a big change since mid-May when, as I reported, this leading indicator was not detecting any signs of imminent trouble.

  • Why Plug Power Jumped 10% Friday Morning, but Then Retreated

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reported its second-quarter 2021 financial report after the bell Thursday, and investors gave the stock an early boost today. Plug reported that compared to the year-ago period, net revenue increased 83% in its second quarter ended June 30. As a result, the company said in its conference call with investors, it raised estimates for the full year 2021 for gross billings to $500 million, a 50% jump over 2020.

  • Here's Why Corteva Stock Jumped on Friday

    The agriscience company didn't just deliver strong quarterly numbers but is on track to a solid year.

  • Ocugen sees 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine

    Ocugen CEO Shankar Musunuri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks Ready for the Next Leg Up

    Which investment strategy has stood the test of time? Growth investing. The pros from Wall Street argue that stocks with outsized growth prospects reflect some of the most compelling plays out there. This growth potential extends beyond the near-term, with these names set to deliver handsome returns through 2020 and beyond. That said, finding stocks that fall into this category can be challenging, to say the least. According to the analysts, one strategy is to take a step back and look at the bi

  • Why BigCommerce Tumbled 12% on Friday

    Shares of e-commerce service provider BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) were down 12.1% headed into Friday's close, largely in response to last quarter's disappointing results. BigCommerce shares had spent the past three months recovering from a sell-off spurred by the previous quarter's similarly lackluster numbers, climbing nearly 67% from May's low to yesterday's close.

  • What investors are watching following Robinhood’s IPO

    Brianne Lynch, Business Development & Partnerships at EquityZen, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what lies ahead for Robinhood and its investors.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in August

    Artificial intelligence systems have become a critical ingredient in the tech sector's recipe for growth, with applications that help boost the capabilities of everything from search engines to autonomous vehicles. Investors looking to profit from the ever-increasing use of AI might want to take a close look at companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).

  • Why Groupon Stock Slumped on Friday

    Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) took a tumble on Friday after the company reported second-quarter earnings. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.33 for the quarter, which beat the consensus analyst estimate of $0.22 heading into the report. Groupon also had negative free cash flow of $43.3 million in the period, showing how the company is struggling to generate cash.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Fisker CEO on EV company's Q2 earnings release

    Fisker chairman & CEO Henrik Fisker discusses the automaker's Q2 financial report, and the status of its upcoming Ocean EV SUV