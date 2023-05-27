RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) CEO Wang Ying, the company's largest shareholder sees 13% reduction in holdings value

Key Insights

Significant insider control over RLX Technology implies vested interests in company growth

55% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

21% of RLX Technology is held by Institutions

Every investor in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 43% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And following last week's 13% decline in share price, insiders suffered the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of RLX Technology, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About RLX Technology?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

RLX Technology already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of RLX Technology, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in RLX Technology. With a 20% stake, CEO Wang Ying is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 13% and 9.3% of the stock. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Jiang Long is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On looking further, we found that 55% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of RLX Technology

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of RLX Technology Inc.. Insiders own US$1.3b worth of shares in the US$3.1b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 23% stake in RLX Technology. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - RLX Technology has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

