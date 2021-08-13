U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

RLX Technology Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 20, 2021

·2 min read
In this article:
- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 20, 2021 -

BEIJING, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 20, 2021 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 20, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

+800-963-976

Hong Kong, China:

+852-5808-1995

Mainland China:

400-120-6115

Participant Code:

3064741

Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 27, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10159403

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. RLX Technology Inc. sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and "branded store plus" retail model tailored to China's e-vapor market.

For more information, please visit https://ir.relxtech.com

Contacts

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Investor Relations
Sam Tsang
Email: ir@relxtech.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rlx-technology-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-20-2021-301354847.html

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.

