U.S. markets open in 7 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.50
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,716.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,092.25
    +20.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.10
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.59
    +0.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.70
    +5.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    +0.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -0.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3100
    +0.1110 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,732.43
    +341.68 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.55
    +7.02 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

RLX Technology to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 10, 2023

·2 min read

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on March 10, 2023 -

BEIJING, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 10, 2023 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 10, 2023).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

+800-963-976

Hong Kong, China:

+852-5808-1995

Mainland China:

400-120-6115

Participant Code:

9162095

Participants should dial-in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 17, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

4638951

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit https://ir.relxtech.com

Contacts

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Investor Relations
Sam Tsang
Email: ir@relxtech.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rlx-technology-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-10-2023-301758990.html

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

  • Novavax (NVAX) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Novavax (NVAX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -147.83% and 5.36%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $153.26, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session.

  • Marc Benioff’s Salesforce fairy tale is crumbling down around him

    Salesforce has been a unique tech company, able to sell itself as a "family" while generating near-universal praise from Wall Street. But that is changing.

  • Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.87% and 2.90%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Novavax Tumbles After Warning of ‘Substantial Doubt’ Over Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. said there’s substantial doubt about its ability to stay in business through next year, the latest warning from the company after it struggled to develop and sell a Covid-19 vaccine. The stock plunged in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Most Votes in Presidency

  • Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Snowflake's (SNOW) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from an increasing customer and partner base.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

    PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 26.92% and 3.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Novavax stock sheds a quarter of its value as vaccine maker’s business in ‘substantial doubt’

    Novavax shares shares sank late Tuesday after reporting more than double the loss that analysts expected and disclosing that it make it another year.

  • Broadcom (AVGO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Broadcom's (AVGO) fiscal first-quarter results are likely to reflect strong networking solutions and broadband solutions.

  • Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power (PLUG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Nio Losses Could Widen After Deliveries Missed Initial Guidance

    Nio reports Q4 FY 2022 earnings on March 1. Analysts predict COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues, and a challenging economy could widen losses.

  • Jeff Bezos' Single-Family Rental Play Appears Almost Too Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity through controversial land investments, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the single-family rental company backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the foresight with Amaz

  • Cash Is Paying More Than Traditional Stock-Bond Portfolio

    (Bloomberg) -- For the first time in more than two decades, some of the world’s most risk-free securities are delivering bigger payouts than a 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Most Votes in Presidency RaceSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.The yield on six

  • Rivian earnings: Stock slides as its 2023 production forecast misses the mark

    Rivian shares are sliding after the EV maker report mixed Q4 results, and a production forecast that missed the mark.

  • Coupang’s Slowing Sales Growth Mars Second Quarterly Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc., the South Korean e-commerce giant backed by SoftBank Group Corp., reported lower sales than analysts estimated, marring another profitable quarter for the company.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Most Votes in Presidency RaceSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Reve

  • M2 Money Supply Just Dropped the Most Ever. What That Says About the Fed’s Next Move.

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point in mid-March.