At RM0.42, Is It Time To Put Kronologi Asia Berhad (KLSE:KRONO) On Your Watch List?

Kronologi Asia Berhad (KLSE:KRONO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM0.45 and falling to the lows of RM0.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kronologi Asia Berhad's current trading price of RM0.42 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kronologi Asia Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Kronologi Asia Berhad Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Kronologi Asia Berhad is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Kronologi Asia Berhad’s ratio of 15.24x is below its peer average of 26.06x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Software industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Kronologi Asia Berhad’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Kronologi Asia Berhad generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Kronologi Asia Berhad, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 2.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Kronologi Asia Berhad, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since KRONO is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KRONO for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KRONO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Kronologi Asia Berhad you should know about.

