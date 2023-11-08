At RM0.44, Is It Time To Put Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC) On Your Watch List?

While Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM0.48 and falling to the lows of RM0.43. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Datasonic Group Berhad's current trading price of RM0.44 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Datasonic Group Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Datasonic Group Berhad

What's The Opportunity In Datasonic Group Berhad?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 9.24% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Datasonic Group Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth MYR0.40, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Datasonic Group Berhad’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Datasonic Group Berhad look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -3.2% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Datasonic Group Berhad. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, DSONIC appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DSONIC for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on DSONIC should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've found that Datasonic Group Berhad has 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Datasonic Group Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.