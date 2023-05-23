At RM0.61, Is It Time To Put Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ASTRO) On Your Watch List?

Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ASTRO), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM0.73 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.59. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's current trading price of RM0.61 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.38x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 12.46x, which means if you buy Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 47%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ASTRO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ASTRO? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASTRO, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ASTRO, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad.

