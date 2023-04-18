At RM0.76, Is Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT) Worth Looking At Closely?

Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT), might not be a large cap stock, but it maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the KLSE, with a relatively tight range of RM0.74 to RM0.81. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Rexit Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Rexit Berhad Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Rexit Berhad today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is MYR0.82, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Rexit Berhad has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Rexit Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 20% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Rexit Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in REXIT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on REXIT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Rexit Berhad and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Rexit Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

