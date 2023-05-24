At RM1.08, Is It Time To Put United U-LI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ULICORP) On Your Watch List?

While United U-LI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ULICORP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM1.26 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM1.04. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether United U-LI Corporation Berhad's current trading price of RM1.08 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at United U-LI Corporation Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is United U-LI Corporation Berhad Worth?

Great news for investors – United U-LI Corporation Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that United U-LI Corporation Berhad’s ratio of 5.99x is below its peer average of 11.85x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Building industry. What’s more interesting is that, United U-LI Corporation Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from United U-LI Corporation Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of United U-LI Corporation Berhad, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -1.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ULICORP is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ULICORP, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ULICORP for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing United U-LI Corporation Berhad at this point in time. For example, we've found that United U-LI Corporation Berhad has 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in United U-LI Corporation Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

