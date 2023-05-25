At RM1.15, Is Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM1.18 and falling to the lows of RM1.05. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Scicom (MSC) Berhad's current trading price of RM1.15 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Scicom (MSC) Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Scicom (MSC) Berhad?

Great news for investors – Scicom (MSC) Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Scicom (MSC) Berhad’s ratio of 12.2x is below its peer average of 30.6x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Professional Services industry. Scicom (MSC) Berhad’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Scicom (MSC) Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Scicom (MSC) Berhad's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SCICOM is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SCICOM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SCICOM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

