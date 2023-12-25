At RM1.37, Is FGV Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FGV) Worth Looking At Closely?

FGV Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FGV), is not the largest company out there, but it saw its share price hover around a small range of RM1.31 to RM1.40 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at FGV Holdings Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In FGV Holdings Berhad?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.31x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy FGV Holdings Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because FGV Holdings Berhad’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of FGV Holdings Berhad look like?

KLSE:FGV Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2023

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -17% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for FGV Holdings Berhad. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, FGV appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on FGV, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FGV for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on FGV should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for FGV Holdings Berhad and we think they deserve your attention.

