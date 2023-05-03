At RM1.48, Is DRB-HICOM Berhad (KLSE:DRBHCOM) Worth Looking At Closely?

While DRB-HICOM Berhad (KLSE:DRBHCOM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine DRB-HICOM Berhad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is DRB-HICOM Berhad Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! DRB-HICOM Berhad is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.98x is currently well-below the industry average of 14.87x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that DRB-HICOM Berhad’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from DRB-HICOM Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for DRB-HICOM Berhad, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although DRBHCOM is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DRBHCOM, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DRBHCOM for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - DRB-HICOM Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in DRB-HICOM Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

