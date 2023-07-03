At RM2.31, Is Guan Chong Berhad (KLSE:GCB) Worth Looking At Closely?

Guan Chong Berhad (KLSE:GCB), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM2.72 and falling to the lows of RM2.27. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Guan Chong Berhad's current trading price of RM2.31 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Guan Chong Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Guan Chong Berhad Worth?

Guan Chong Berhad appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 23.01x is currently well-above the industry average of 11.5x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like Guan Chong Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Guan Chong Berhad generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Guan Chong Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GCB’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe GCB should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GCB for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GCB, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Guan Chong Berhad at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Guan Chong Berhad you should be mindful of and 1 of these is significant.

