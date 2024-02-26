RM5.79 - That's What Analysts Think Greatech Technology Berhad (KLSE:GREATEC) Is Worth After These Results

Greatech Technology Berhad (KLSE:GREATEC) just released its latest yearly report and things are not looking great. Greatech Technology Berhad missed analyst forecasts, with revenues of RM659m and statutory earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.12, falling short by 3.6% and 4.8% respectively. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Greatech Technology Berhad after the latest results.

Check out our latest analysis for Greatech Technology Berhad

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Greatech Technology Berhad from eight analysts is for revenues of RM849.6m in 2024. If met, it would imply a substantial 29% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 34% to RM0.17. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM824.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.16 in 2024. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a slight bump in to revenue forecasts.

The consensus price target increased 6.9% to RM5.79, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Greatech Technology Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM7.00 and the most bearish at RM4.80 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 29% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 27% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 15% per year. So it's pretty clear that Greatech Technology Berhad is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Greatech Technology Berhad. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Greatech Technology Berhad going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Greatech Technology Berhad that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.