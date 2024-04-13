I need to take RMDs from a 401(k) with $400,000. Should I invest in a Roth IRA or CalSavers?

CalSavers is a state-run retirement benefit program, but it may not work if you already have a Roth IRA opened and funded every year. - Getty Images

Dear MarketWatch,

I currently have a Roth IRA with about $70,000 and I inherited a 401(k) plan with $400,000. The inherited IRA falls under the 10-year rule, for which I am in the third year (years 1, 2 and 3 were forgiven for distributions because of the pandemic, and the Internal Revenue Service dragging its feet with the rules).

Now it looks like I have to take a minimum distribution (based on my life expectancy) since my late father had already started taking distributions.

I am 59 years old, and I also have a brokerage account with just over $100,000. My work doesn’t have a 401(k) plan, but it does have CalSavers, which has an $8,000 annual contribution limit. I also contribute the max to my Roth IRA ($8,000) every year.

Should I drop CalSavers and just put the $8,000 limit in the Roth IRA? And more importantly, how do I deal with the minimum distributions that will start this year? Is there any way to contribute more to an IRA? I’m aware that if my company has an IRA program I can catch up with close to $23,000.

Is there a way to make me self-employed and contribute $23,000? Or do I just have to “bite the bullet” and pay the taxes and put the distributions in my brokerage account?

Close to Retirement

Dear Close,

There are a few moving parts in your letter, but first I want to make a few clarifications.

The first thing I’d like to clear up is the company program you mentioned, with contributions close to $23,000. That’s not for an IRA; it’s actually the limit for a 401(k) plan, and catch-up contributions of $7,500 are allowed for people 50 and older (for a total of $30,500 per year). The limit for IRAs is $7,000 with an additional $1,000 for people 50 and older.

Second — and this is especially important — review your recent contributions to both your Roth IRA and CalSavers, if you’ve been doing both simultaneously. CalSavers accounts are Roth IRAs, and you can’t contribute over the $8,000 limit, no matter how many IRAs you have. The annual limit is cumulative, not individual.

Contributing more than that limit could actually subject you to a 6% penalty on the excess amount for each year that it remains in the account, according to TurboTax. And with Tax Day upon us on April 15, now is the best time to review so you can make any corrections before the deadline (unless you have an extension).

You have a few options if you’ve contributed over the maximum. Given that Tax Day still looms, you can ask to withdraw the excess contributions plus the earnings they generated. That will result in you receiving a 1099-R, which would then have to be reported on your tax return. You could also recharacterize the Roth IRA contribution as a traditional one, though you’ll have to work with the company overseeing your IRA to do so before reflecting that change in your tax return, according to TurboTax.

If you have already paid the tax on the excess, or you intend to, you have two other options: You can either apply that extra money over the contribution limit toward next year’s contributions (though you should notify the firm housing your IRA, just to be sure) or you can request to remove the excess contributions — not the earnings it may have generated.

Complexities of becoming self-employed

For any readers unaware, beneficiaries are not considered to have failed to take an RMD for years 2021 and 2022 in the 10-year period, according to the IRS. And the life expectancy used for RMDs — pertaining to non-spousal beneficiaries of accounts after the original account holder began taking RMDs — is the longer of the beneficiary’s or the original owner of the account, the IRS said.

Becoming self-employed can come with a lot of complexities depending on your line of work and your income needs, but if you were self-employed, you could open a Solo 401(k). Doing so would mean you’re acting as both employee and employer, and would have to do a “special computation” to figure out the maximum you’re allowed to make for yourself, the IRS said.

Unfortunately, with the way the rules are for RMDs, you do have to take that money out and pay tax on it. There are ways to avoid paying for an RMD, but that includes making “qualified charitable donations,” which would satisfy your RMD but also mean you don’t keep the money for yourself. For more on qualified charitable distributions from the IRS, read here.

Just because there are limitations on your retirement-account contributions doesn’t mean you can’t keep saving for the future. There are a few other avenues to help yourself later in life. If your employer offers a Health Savings Account, which is often tied to a high-deductible health plan, you can invest in it with triple tax benefits — the money is contributed, invested and distributed tax-free if used for qualified health expenses, and those health expenses can be any time, from present day through retirement.

You could also keep stashing money in your brokerage account, which may be taxable but does give you another income stream in your older age.

Don’t feel that you have to settle because of an IRA contribution limit — you’re on the right track.

