RMG-KB BIOACCESS FUND LAUNCHES with Worldwide Focus on Innovative Life Sciences Ventures

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM GLOBAL PARTNERS, LLC (RMG) today announced that it has launched the RMG-KB BioAccess Fund, L.P. (the "Global BioAccess Fund") with KB Investment Co. Ltd. (KBI). The fund, which completed its first closing of $60 million, will focus exclusively on innovative venture investments in biopharmaceuticals and medical technology worldwide.

This latest fund represents a significant expansion of the principal investment business of RMG, building on the team's 25-plus year history in life sciences banking, investment and innovation. KBI brings unique expertise and capabilities with more than 30 years of investment history to the fund. The RMG managing directors leading the fund will be Ted Moon, Bruce Roberts, and Lisa Wisniewski, Ph.D., joined on the investment committee by Lambert Kuk and Min Shin, Pharm.D. from KBI. In addition, the fund management team is being expanded and now includes Sonia Gulati, Ph.D.as a principal.

"We are deeply grateful to our partners for their commitment to the Global BioAccess Fund and their confidence in our ability to access exciting opportunities through the global network we have developed over many years," said Ted Moon. "As life sciences enters into a new era of historic innovation, we are honored to be supporting talented entrepreneurs and science," commented Bruce Roberts.

The management of the Global BioAccess Fund anticipates that the fund will generate multiple opportunities to build innovative biotech companies that can bring medical advances. "It is our goal that the Fund will be the center of a true ecosystem for growing and supporting global leaders in biotechnology and medical technology," said Jong Pil Kim, CEO of KBI.

About RM GLOBAL PARTNERS

RM Global Partners (RMG) is a global investment banking and strategic advisory firm specialized in life sciences, including biopharma, biotech, medical devices, and digital health, The team possesses broad expertise in M&A, financing, operations and strategy, having backed and supported multiple leading life sciences companies over several decades. Since the founding of the business in the 1990's, RMG has fostered a deep network of industry relationships in the Americas, Europe, Israel, and Asia: Korea, Japan, and China. For more information please visit http://www.rmglobal.com.

About KB INVESTMENT, CO., LTD.

KB Investment Co., Ltd. (KBI) is a recognized leading Korean venture capital firm that is 100% subsidiary of KB Financial Group (KRX: 105560, NYSE: KB). KBI has 30+ years of investments and successful track records with 150+ portfolio company IPOs. KBI primarily invests in the companies globally that can translate cutting-edge technologies into transformative business. For more information, please visit http://www.kbic.co.kr.

