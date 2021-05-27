U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

RMI Convenes Six Global Banks to Decarbonize Steel

Citi, Goldman Sachs, ING, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered, and UniCredit are working together to develop a climate-aligned finance agreement to support steel sector decarbonization.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Several top lenders to the steel sector—Citi, Goldman Sachs, ING, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered, and UniCredit—have come together to define common standards of action for decarbonizing steel through a collective climate-aligned finance agreement. The banks have formed the Steel Climate-Aligned Finance Working Group, facilitated by RMI's Center for Climate-Aligned Finance, with the goal of crafting an industry-backed agreement before the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November 2021 (COP26). The agreement would create a level playing field for measuring progress against steel sector climate targets, as well as a platform for supporting the sector's decarbonization.

Low-carbon technologies exist across many industries. However, for the steel sector, which emits roughly 7% of global energy emissions and is heavily coal-dependent, commercially viable alternatives are still at an early stage. The sector's carbon intensity raises expectations of and from financial institutions to support its decarbonization.

The Working Group, led by ING and co-led by Societe Generale, comprises senior representatives from each bank's metals and mining teams. The Working Group will forge the scope, emissions pathways, methodologies, and governance structure of the collective climate-aligned finance agreement in collaboration with existing initiatives.

The agreement will be modeled after the Poseidon Principles, the first sector-specific climate-aligned finance agreement for maritime shipping. Developed through multi-stakeholder collaboration between major shipping lenders, industrial corporations and experts, the Principles set the stage for a similar framework in other sectors.

This effort is part of the Mission Possible Partnership (MPP), an alliance of leading nonprofit organizations and 400+ businesses working to accelerate industrial decarbonization across seven sectors, including steel. Within MPP, the Working Group is part of the Net-Zero Steel Initiative (NZSI), comprising some of the world's largest steel producers and suppliers. The RMI Center for Climate-Aligned Finance will facilitate engagement between the Working Group and NZSI to ensure the objectives of steelmakers and lenders are aligned.

"The formation of the steel finance working group is just the first step on the journey to a climate-aligned steel sector," said James Mitchell, director at the Center.

Media inquiries please contact:
Alex Chin, associate - media relations, T: +1 973-262-0002, E: achin@rmi.org

About RMI
More information on RMI can be found at www.rmi.org.

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Institute

  • Union calls on BBVA staff in Spain to strike over layoff plans

    A Spanish union said on Thursday it had called on BBVA's more than 20,000 employees in Spain to hold a one-day strike next week in protest over the bank's plans for layoffs. Although Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) has scheduled another meeting next week with Spain's second-largest bank, it does not expect any breakthrough, a spokesman for the union at BBVA said. "Negotiations with the bank have not progressed over layoff plans and we are formally calling a strike on June 2," the spokesman said, adding the CCOO would also call for partial strikes and rallies next week.

  • Saudis: Coalition kit on Yemen island where base being built

    A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Thursday acknowledged having equipment on an island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait where a mysterious air base is now under construction. The statement said the equipment, which it did not identify, helps the coalition back Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who now hold the country's capital, Sanaa. The statement called any claim of Emirati troops on Mayun “baseless and unfounded.”

  • Late to the party, London rushes to win SPAC listings

    Britain is rushing out rules to make London's stock market attractive for 'blank cheque' listing vehicles as bankers ready a string of potential floats in Europe as interest in the U.S. fades. Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have been the biggest trend in global capital markets in 2020 and 2021, with investors pouring more than $300 billion into listing these shell companies before they identify and acquire a business - effectively writing a blank cheque. So far, the frenzy has passed by Europe's biggest financial centre, partly because its rules don't allow investors more of a say on the acquisition or the option to take out their money if they don't like the target company.

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Dip Back Below 3% as Borrowing Costs Seesaw

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. are back below 3%.The average for a 30-year loan was 2.95%, down from 3% last week, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday.Rates have seesawed in recent weeks, with investors looking for signs of inflation as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Historically low borrowing costs have fueled a housing rally over the past year, with a shortage of homes to buy amid intense demand for properties in the suburbs driving up prices.Even with the increased buying power that comes with lower rates, many Americans are struggling to find properties they can afford. Sales of new homes declined in April by more than forecast, as the higher prices constrained demand.Mortgage rates plummeted as the coronavirus roiled financial markets. The bottom came early this year at 2.65%. Rates then started ticking up, hitting a high of 3.18% on April 1.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Canada seen cutting bond purchases further as lockdowns ease

    Canada's trailblazing central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Strategists from half of Canada's six largest banks expect the Bank of Canada to dial back its bond purchases to C$2 billion ($1.65 billion) per week or less - from the current level of C$3 billion per week - at the central bank's July policy announcement, while the remainder see a reduction in October. By April next year or earlier, purchases are likely to be C$1 billion per week or less, and continue for some time to offset the amount of bonds maturing on the central bank's balance sheet, the analysts said this week.

  • New Zealand Joins Canada In Signaling Rates May Rise Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.New Zealand’s central bank projected that its official cash rate may start to rise in the second half of next year, joining Canada in flagging a potential withdrawal of stimulus as economies recover from the pandemic. The kiwi dollar and bond yields surged.The Reserve Bank on Wednesday published OCR forecasts for the first time in more than a year that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. Any increase would be conditional on the economy evolving as expected, the RBNZ’s monetary policy committee said. It held the benchmark rate at 0.25% and kept the bond-purchase program at NZ$100 billion ($73 billion). “These are highly conditional projections,” Governor Adrian Orr told a news conference in Wellington. “You’re talking about the second half of next year, who knows where we’ll be by then.”The New Zealand dollar nevertheless surged as investors ramped up bets on higher rates, with two quarter-point hikes now priced in next year. The kiwi bought 73.08 U.S. cents at 4:35 p.m. in Wellington, up from 72.31 cents beforehand. Swap rates and bond yields also jumped, with the 10-year yield gaining more than 10 basis points.Central banks have been pushing back against concerns about rising inflation pressures, signaling they want the economic recovery from the pandemic firmly bedded in before they contemplate policy tightening. But New Zealand’s success in containing Covid-19 allowed its economy to rebound more quickly than most, and the strength of its labor market had already prompted some economists to pencil in rate hikes for 2022.“With the RBNZ set to become one of the first central banks in advanced economies to hike rates, we think that the New Zealand dollar will continue to strengthen against the U.S. dollar,” said Marcel Thieliant, senior Australia and New Zealand economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.Forward TrackThe RBNZ’s forward track for the OCR, which had been suspended since early last year, shows the average rate rising to 0.31% in the second quarter of 2022 and to 0.67% by the end of the year. That implies at least one quarter-point increase in the second half. The track shows the rate climbing to 1.78% by June 2024, the end of the forecast period.The RBNZ “has unequivocally moved to a tightening bias,” said Stephen Toplis, head of research at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “By reintroducing its OCR projection track, and including several rate hikes in that track, there can be no doubt as to where it sees the risks to the current 0.25% cash rate lying.”The projections put New Zealand in the vanguard of stimulus removal in the wake of the pandemic. Canada is also a potential early mover, with its central bank last month announcing a reduction in debt purchases and projecting a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.In the U.S., Federal Reserve officials say they could begin discussing the appropriate timing of scaling back quantitative easing at upcoming meetings, while Australian policy makers are due to decide in July whether to extend their bond buying.The RBNZ today said its quantitative easing program may not reach the NZ$100 billion limit by the time it is due to end in June 2022, reflecting latest projections for government bond issuance. That reduced issuance was placing less upward pressure on bond yields, it noted.New Zealand’s economy enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from last year’s pandemic-induced recession and the housing market is booming. The jobless rate fell to 4.7% in the first quarter and the central bank today forecast that inflation will accelerate to 2.6% this quarter, exceeding the midpoint of its 1-3% target range.It expects inflation to weaken to 1.5% by mid-2022 before gradually climbing back to 2% in 2023, a faster recovery than it previously forecast.Double-Dip Recession?Gross domestic product declined in the final quarter of last year and the RBNZ today projected GDP fell 0.6% in the first quarter of this year, indicating the economy may have experienced a double-dip recession. However, annual growth will accelerate to 3.4% by March next year, according to today’s projections. In February, the bank forecast growth of just 1.4% in that period.“Confidence in the outlook is rising as the more extreme negative health scenarios wane given the vaccination progress globally,” the RBNZ said. “We remain cautious however, given ongoing virus-related restrictions in activity, the sectoral unevenness of economic recovery, and the weak level of business investment.”(Updates with governor’s comment in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street edges up as U.S. bond yields stay tame

    U.S. stocks closed out Wednesday's session with modest gains as recent comments from Federal Reserve officials helped tamp down concerns about runaway inflation and kept bond yields in check. Stocks such as Tesla and Alphabet, which have struggled in recent weeks as bond yields advanced due to rising inflation worries, were among the top boosts to the benchmark S&P 500 index with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note holding below the 1.6% level.

  • Samsung Still a Bargain in Red Hot Korea Market, Dalton Says

    (Bloomberg) -- While a flood of retail investing in growth sectors has pushed South Korean stocks near record highs, one hedge fund says there’s still value to be found in the country’s conglomerates.Heavy individual-investor buying of shares in niche sectors such as electric vehicles and biotechnology helped the Kospi index climb 56% over the past year, making it the world’s sixth-best performing benchmark. Yet Samsung Electronics Co.’s forward earnings multiple is only about half that of Apple Inc., while Hyundai Motor Co. trades at 64% of book value.“An interesting thing about the Korean market is that in certain pockets, it can be very hot, but in some other parts, it can also be extremely cheap,” James Lim, a California-based senior research analyst Dalton Investments LLC, said in an interview.The $3.2 billion hedge fund bought shares of some of the country’s family-owned conglomerates, or chaebol, when their prices declined during the first quarter, Lim said, declining to specify exactly which stocks. Dalton is “generally positive” on Samsung, Hyundai, SK Inc. and LG Corp., he said.His remarks come as investors have begun to wonder if Korean stocks have risen too much, too quickly. Despite trading sideways over the past month amid the partial lifting of a ban on short-selling and global concern over inflation, the Kospi has more than doubled from its pandemic low.That’s helped push the gap between fundamentals and valuations for chaebol stocks to “one of the historically widest levels,” Lim said. While holding companies tend to trade at lower valuations than their higher-profile operating units, shares of South Korea’s business groups have additionally suffered over the years from concerns about weak corporate governance and low shareholder returns.“Compared to their net asset value or estimated real net asset value, the discount can be easily 50% to 70%,” the analyst said “That’s something you don’t see frequently in other markets.”Lim said that the situation is improving, with the big four groups increasingly aligning management and shareholder interests. They have also begun to make share-price performance one of the key criteria for measuring management performance.‘Longer-Term Story’SK Inc. aims to boost its market value by sevenfold to 140 trillion won ($125 billion) by 2025, its chief executive said at the annual shareholder meeting in March. Shares of the holding company are up 8.7% so far this year, outperforming the 5.1% increase in chipmaker unit SK Hynix Inc., but lagging the 46% and 34% gains at EV-battery supplier SK Innovation Co. and mobile carrier SK Telecom Co.LG Corp. shares rallied this year, boosted in part by its plan to split off some slower-growth businesses to focus on its high-tech holdings, including LG Electronics Inc. and LG Chem Ltd. The shares resumed trading on Thursday after a monthlong halt amid the reorganization.While Lim said the chaebol stocks are attractive because the market has yet to price in such reform efforts, he added that it could take investors 3 to 5 years to understand how to properly value them.“This is more of a longer-term story,” he said, adding that it is “very difficult” to explain the valuation of some Korean holding companies.(Updates share moves in ninth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Is the Bitcoin Mining Council – And What Should It Become?

    Elon Musk and Michael Saylor's plan for a greener bitcoin is light on details so far. Here are some possible approaches, says our columnist.

  • Bitcoin Resumes Slide as Energy Usage Debate Whipsaws Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin traded lower on Tuesday as prices pulled back from a double-digit percentage rally, stoked in part by Elon Musk’s effort to bolster the token’s green credentials on Twitter.The largest digital currency slipped as much as 6.5% to $36,494 in New York, following a 16% jump on Monday. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index and peer coins including Ether also dropped, while Dogecoin stayed lower in the wake of another Musk tweet about his influence over the token.In a tweet sent Tuesday in reply to a post that said “With Elon as ‘Doge CEO’, we are in good hands!” Musk said Dogecoin had “no formal organization & no one reports to me” and implied his control over it was “limited.” Dogecoin was down 4.1% as of 4:33 p.m. in New York, according to CoinMarketCap.com.The Tesla Inc. CEO has roiled Bitcoin’s -- and others’ -- price this month, triggering a selloff by criticizing its energy profile and suspending Bitcoin payments. Heightened regulatory rhetoric on cryptocurrencies from China also pressured the sector.“If the market continues to see wild swings based on Elon Musk tweets, it’s going to be a big set back for this asset class,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “The fact that it sees such wild swings to the tweets from one person takes away the legitimacy of the asset class.”Pledges to make the industry more green have picked up since Musk’s criticisms. Several miners joined the Crypto Climate Accord, a private-sector initiative to decarbonize the crypto industry by 2030.Musk and Michael Saylor, another long-time Bitcoin booster, tweeted Monday that they had held a call with major North American miners, including Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital and publicly traded Hut 8 Mining Corp., to discuss “energy usage transparency.”Saylor said the group agreed to form the Bitcoin Mining Council “to standardize energy reporting.” Saylor reiterated his comments during a conference interview Tuesday.Musk and Saylor’s initiative to make Bitcoin “‘greener’ bodes well for ESG narrative and institutional adoption,” David Grider, strategist at Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC, wrote in a note.At the same time, it will take years for many of the largest miners to recalibrate where they source their energy.Bitcoin’s heavy use of power fired by polluting fossil fuels is a long-standing problem. Miners use hundreds of computers that run around the clock to verify Bitcoin transactions in exchange for new coins.Despite that, Musk in February plowed $1.5 billion of Tesla’s corporate cash into the token and said the electric-vehicle maker would accept it as payment for vehicles, before rescinding the latter decision earlier in May.Nursing LossesWhile the billionaire has since said he strongly believes in cryptocurrencies as long as they don’t drive a massive increase in fossil fuel use, digital tokens are still nursing losses from his spate of comments.The market value of more than 7,000 coins tracked by CoinGecko is down more than $800 billion from a May peak of some $2.6 trillion. Bitcoin is about $25,000 off its mid-April record.A measure of implied volatility on Bitcoin comparable to the U.S. equity market’s VIX indicator sits at 129, higher than the stock version has ever reached in 30 years.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BHP Is in Talks With Nutrien on Giant Potash Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group is in talks with Nutrien Ltd. about a potential partnership in its massive Canadian potash venture as the world’s biggest mining company moves closer to a final decision on the project.The pair are discussing multiple options, including Nutrien becoming the operator and selling the potash through its existing channels, or the Canadian company taking a stake in the Jansen mine, according to people familiar with the matter. There is no guarantee the talks will lead to a deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.A deal would offset BHP’s financial and operational risk, said Gavin Wendt, founding director and senior resource analyst at Mine Life Pty. “It’s a large-capex project and BHP is new to the potash space. It makes sense for it therefore to utilize Nutrien’s industry knowledge, where it is the world’s biggest fertilizer distributor.”BHP has struggled with the Jansen project for years. Despite spending about $4.5 billion and digging two 1,000-meter (3,300-feet) deep shafts, it has yet to approve construction and has faced investor opposition. The miner has said it will decide around mid-year on whether to approve a further $5.7 billion in spending to bring Jansen into production.Major potash producers could expect greater price certainty if a BHP-Nutrien deal goes ahead, “and keeps new tons marketed within the existing global structure,” said Bloomberg Intelligence industry analyst Jason Miner. “A potential Nutrien deal could lift the cloud BHP’s Jansen mine has long cast over this market,” he added.BHP has repeatedly said it’s open to bringing a partner into the project, especially one with expertise in the fertilizer market or potash. While that’s a product it currently doesn’t mine, the Melbourne-based miner sees potash as a potential cornerstone of its future business, helping to feed a growing global population as the pressure on agricultural land increases.Spokespeople for BHP and Nutrien declined to comment.“We continue to like potash. We think the long-term demand and supply fundamentals for potash are attractive,” BHP Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry said at a conference last week when asked about the project. “We’ve always said we’re open to partnering, but the project doesn’t need a partner to proceed.”Nutrien shares in Toronto rose 1.5% to C$73.90 ($61) on Wednesday. BHP shares rose as much as 3.4% in London on Thursday after gaining 1% in Sydney.Changing ToneShould an agreement be reached with BHP, it would mark a sharp reversal in Nutrien’s attitude. The company has been an outspoken critic of the project for years, saying its development would flood the market with unneeded potash. Yet Nutrien’s tone has changed since Mayo Schmidt replaced Chuck Magro as CEO earlier this year.Nutrien -- formed in 2018 from the merger of two large Canadian agriculture firms, Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc. -- said this month that the market could cope with the tons from Jansen if mined in a “disciplined” way. The price of potash tumbled to 10-year lows in April last year amid the pandemic, but has since recovered as a global rally in food prices boosted demand.BHP’s willingness to explore partnership options with an established producer such as Nutrien would indicate that it’s working to limit potential market disruption that could be caused by Jansen, RBC Capital Markets analyst Andrew Wong said in a note. That’s “incrementally positive to the longer-term potash market outlook,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Ether Trading Volume Up, Closing In on Bitcoin; Crypto Market Struggles

    Action in the ether market might take the spotlight from bitcoin over time due to very different mechanics between the two assets.

  • June 2 at 2PM EDT: Fireside Chat with The Metals Company to Discuss Merger with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp.

    IPO Edge will host a fireside chat with The Metals Company and Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SOAC) on Wednesday, June 2 at 2pm ET to discuss their merger. The live event will feature The Metals Company CEO Gerard Barron and SOAC CEO Scott Leonard. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the video session, which will last […]

  • China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining is getting real

    The draft rules, which will be open for public comment until June 1, could set a precedent for other bitcoin mining hubs in China.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Biden Urged to Replace Quarles; Clarida’s Not Talked Fed Future

    (Bloomberg) -- With only months left on their current terms, Federal Reserve vice chairs Randal Quarles and Richard Clarida were reminded on Tuesday that their time in office may be drawing short.Quarles’s tenure as the Fed’s top banking supervisor expires Oct. 13 while Clarida’s term ends Jan. 31, a few weeks before Chair Jerome Powell’s own tenure at the helm is up.President Joe Biden, who can reshape the leadership of the U.S. central bank if he wants by replacing any of them, is under explicit pressure from some Democrats to dump Quarles.Senator Elizabeth Warren, during a tart exchange over banking oversight, pointed out to Quarles that his term as vice chair for supervision was up in five months.“Our financial system will be safer when you are gone,” she told a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. “I urge President Biden to fill your role with someone who’ll actually keep our financial system safe.”Quarles is also serving a term as a Fed governor that doesn’t expire until 2032, but Fed officials step down by tradition if not reappointed to their leadership roles.Regulatory RollbackRollback of some banking rules by the Fed under Powell and Quarles has drawn withering criticism from Democrats, even as they applaud the central bank’s ultra-easy monetary policy to support the post-pandemic economic recovery.Clarida led an institutional rethink of the Fed’s approach to its goals for stable prices and maximum employment that now aims to be more inclusive -- a shift that was warmly welcomed by Democrats.During an interview with Yahoo! Finance, he was asked if he’s had any discussions with the Biden administration about a possible reappointment.“I have not had any such discussions,” Clarida said. “I am enjoying being Fed vice chair enormously, it’s been an enormous privilege to do it, and I’m eager to get as much done as I can in my remaining time in this position.”Biden says he hasn’t spoken to Powell out of respect for the Fed’s independence -- marking a sharp contrast with his predecessor Donald Trump, who publicly berated the chair over policy decisions.Even so, the White House selection process will likely coincide with Fed deliberations about scaling back its massive monthly bond purchases, potentially making it very significant for Biden’s presidency.Depending on how it’s handled, it could inject uncertainty over who will be at the helm as the Fed tries to delicately adjust policy without roiling financial markets or stalling the economic recovery.Powell has deflected all questions on whether he’d stay at the helm if asked, but says he loves the job. Roughly three quarters of economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict Biden will offer him another term.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran Bans Bitcoin Mining, Echoing China, After Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran banned the mining of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin after a series of blackouts across major cities, in the latest sign of growing unease over the digital asset’s energy usage.The ban is effective immediately and will last until Sept. 22, President Hassan Rouhani said on state TV on Wednesday.It follows a regional ban within top Bitcoin-mining country China, and electric car-maker Tesla Inc.’s decision to stop selling cars using the token. Both cited environmental concerns, triggering a drop in Bitcoin’s value from April’s record high.Iranian officials blame a surge in mining -- as well as increased manufacturing and a drop in hydroelectricity supply -- for blackouts that are playing havoc with businesses and daily life.Drought and Crypto Mining Fuel Iran’s Business-Choking BlackoutsThe government has been cracking down on the 85% of mining that is unlicensed, even enlisting spies to locate miners who hide computers everywhere from homes to mosques. Subsidized power prices allow miners to run the complex computers that compete to solve mathematical problems and receive Bitcoin as a reward.The University of Cambridge estimates Iran was home to 3.4% of Bitcoin mining in the first four months of 2020, putting it in sixth place globally, with China far in front at 69.3%. Another estimate by analytics company Elliptic puts the Islamic Republic’s share at more than a percentage point higher.Iran’s 50 licensed mining centers are spread across 14 of its 31 provinces and consume a combined 209 megawatts of electricity, grid operator Tavanir said in a statement on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.Iran is negotiating with the U.S. and other world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which would ease sanctions and allow foreign companies to provide much-needed infrastructure investment in its power grid.(Updates with grid operator statement in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Rise and Rise of Micro-Cap Coins: Why Social Trading is Leading to a Crypto Penny Stock Craze

    SafeMoon, Shiba Inu, Dogelon and Australian Safe Shepherd are unfamiliar names in the cryptocurrency landscape that rose to prominence in recent weeks as investors turn at scale to high-risk micro-cap coins in the hope of making big money in a short space of time.