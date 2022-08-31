U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,981.63
    -4.53 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,716.04
    -74.83 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,885.83
    +2.69 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.41
    -1.19 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.78
    -0.86 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.60
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.02
    -0.27 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0038
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0130 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1633
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6200
    -0.1290 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,260.07
    +283.14 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.35
    -4.34 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.69
    -64.94 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

RMJ to Distribute Industry-Leading Drying and Curing Equipment Through Sales and Distribution Agreement With Cryo Cure®

RMJ Supply
·3 min read

Leading solutions-focused distributor of horticultural equipment to distribute Cryo Cure® drying and curing equipment designed for the CEA category

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RMJ Supply (“RMJ” or the “Company”), a solutions-focused distributor of horticultural equipment and supplies providing a single source solution for the CEA industry, announced today that it has entered into a sales and distribution agreement with Cryo Cure®, a U.S. patent holder for a 12- to 24-hour cannabis drying and curing process, to offer its leading solutions to controlled environment agriculture (CEA) customers throughout North America. RMJ will be the sole distributor for Cryo Cure® servicing the burgeoning cannabis sector.

The agreement will allow Cryo Cure® to leverage RMJ’s robust network of cultivators throughout the category to expand its reach and adoption of its solutions. The Cryo Cure® machines have been in high demand globally, including with operators in California, Colorado, Arkansas, Ohio, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Delaware, Nevada, New Mexico, Illinois, Jamaica, and South Africa -- with additional international deals in the pipeline such as in the United Kingdom.

Cryo Cure®’s technologies and methodologies allow cultivators to skip the hanging phase of drying, cutting the processing time from weeks to just one day. The resulting product is light, vibrant and aromatic, with trichomes and terpenes intact and flavor profile preserved as if at the height of freshness. With traditional curing, color, smell and texture are lost during the lengthy drying and curing process and the Cryo Cure® solutions alleviate these issues.

“Our company President Greg and I are confident that the RMJ team is a great addition to our fast-growing enterprise, as they offer superior customer service and expertise,” said Tracee McAfee, CEO of Cryo Cure®. “The RMJ team fully understands our patented technology, from integration through maintenance, and we are extremely confident that partnering with them will bring our solutions to a larger market. Their vision and values align with ours and we see them as a welcome extension of our company.”

“As with any of our suppliers, we seek to work with the best and believe Cryo Cure® to be the perfect embodiment of that as it relates to the drying and curing segment of cultivation equipment,” said Mike Kupferman, CEO of RMJ Supply. “We foresee that their new line of machines for cultivators of all sizes will change the way cannabis is cured while providing industry-leading ROI. We look forward to a very long-term relationship with Cryo Cure® and are honored to offer their revolutionary curing process equipment to new and existing RMJ customers.”

The new partnership expands RMJ’s industry leadership in the procurement of equipment for use in professional CEA cultivation facilities. Cyro Cure® products range from high-capacity models, which come in three sizes and offer shorter cycle times supported by refrigeration capacity, to their newest lower-capacity machine, the CC260, which fits up to 20 pounds of cannabis and is the perfect size for craft and small-batch growers.
For more information or to contact an RMJ expert to discuss how Cryo Cure® solutions can reduce processing time and increase output at cultivation facilities, please visit https://rmjsupply.com/cryo-cure/.

About RMJ Supply
RMJ Supply (“RMJ”) is a solutions-focused distributor simplifying the design and delivery of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) projects through the procurement of horticultural equipment and fulfillment of critical cultivation and facility supplies. Founded in 2017, RMJ combines proprietary technology, unparalleled industry expertise, and established procurement management best practices to evaluate sourcing alternatives, integrate engineered systems, and mitigate project risks. Learn more at https://rmjsupply.com/.

About Cryo Cure®
Led by CEO Tracee McAfee and President Greg Baughman, Cryo Cure® is a patented cannabis curing process that can deliver fully cured product in as little as 12 to 24 hours. It produces machines, all built in the United States, for all size grows. For more information, please go to cryocure.com.

RMJ Media Contact
Kyle Porter
CMW Media
rmj@cmwmedia.com
858.221.8001

Cryo Cure® Contact 
Stu Zakim
stu@bridgestrategic.com
732-754-9051
@stuzakim


Recommended Stories

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • Lululemon May Leave Traders Feeling a Little Too Exposed Into Earnings

    Apparel maker Lululemon Athletica is set to release quarterly figures Thursday. In this daily bar chart of LULU, below, we can see that prices made lows in May and July, but the recovery into August has "run out of steam." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight advance from May and now that improvement appears to be reversing.

  • As natural gas prices jump, shale oil firms get gassy

    Natural gas a few years ago was so unwanted that U.S. shale oil producers sold it at cost just to pump more oil. U.S. benchmark natural gas prices in late August topped $10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), a level not seen since 2008, and the boom-bust cycles from North American demand appear to have been broken amid surging exports. The U.S. fuel has become key to Western Europe cutting its reliance on Russian gas.

  • Oil Is Headed for Longest Slump Since 2020 Amid Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is headed for a third monthly decline, the longest losing run in more than two years, on concern that tighter monetary policy and China’s economic slowdown will impact crude demand. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91West Texas Intermediate dropped

  • Oil Prices Drop for Second Day on Global Demand Fears

    Oil prices extended their recent declines on fears of weak demand, particularly from China. Global crude benchmark Brent slipped 2.4% to trade at $95.55 a barrel. It declined nearly 5% Tuesday. U.S. crude fell 2.9% on Wednesday to trade at $89 a barrel. "This is the [financial market selling off on the back of recession fears](https://www.wsj.com/articles/big-oils-message-to-investors-youre-too-pessimistic-11661334304), it's the continuation of the bearish macro backdrop," said Bjarne Schieldrop

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Baker Hughes, EOG Resources and Continental Resources

    Baker Hughes, EOG Resources and Continental Resources are part of The Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Toyota Motor to invest $5.3 billion in Japan, U.S. for EV battery supply

    When the additional facilities come on line between 2024 and 2026, Toyota's battery production capacity in the two countries will have increased by 40 gigawatt-hours, the company said, giving no current figure for comparison. "This investment is aimed at enabling Toyota to flexibly meet the needs of its various customers in all countries and regions by offering multiple powertrains and providing as many options as possible," it said in a statement. Some green investors and environmental groups have said the company should move faster to introduce fully electric (or "battery electric") vehicles, rather than clinging to the internal combustion engine in such powertrain configurations as the hybrid.

  • House committee inquires into 5 crypto companies amid rise in fraud

    The rise in crypto scams over the past year has drawn the attention of a House committee, which is now launching inquiries into Coinbase, Binance.US, FTX, Kraken, and KuCoin.

  • Norway's Natural Gas Production Could Set New Record This Year

    Norway has replaced Russia as Europe’s top gas supplier, and its natural gas production could break records this year

  • This Uranium Miner's Charts Are Glowing

    The technical signals sent by Cameco Corp. are bullish and suggest higher prices ahead for its shares.

  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals Appears Ready for an Upside Breakout

    Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN is a biopharmaceutical company that is involved in developing and commercializing products that treat central nervous system diseases. In this daily bar chart of SUPN, below, we can see that prices have largely moved in a sideways fashion the past year, but in August SUPN managed to make a new high for the move up. SUPN is trading above the rising 50-day moving average line and above the rising 200-day moving average line.

  • Toyota to Put Additional Billions of Dollars Into EV Batteries

    Toyota laid out plans for spending $5.6 billion on electric-vehicle battery capacity, as it moves to catch up after expressing doubts about how quickly the world should shift toward EVs.

  • These 5 Steel Stocks Stand Solid, Near Buy Points, As Market Retreats

    Three steel stocks have formed valid bases and are in or near buy zones. However, views conflict on the steel market.

  • China Fills Void as Foreign Brands Flee Russian Market During War

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese cars, televisions and smartphones are replacing German and South Korean imports in Russia as its market is reshaped by sanctions and an exodus of brands in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks:

  • United Airlines, Emirates set to announce codeshare agreement -- sources

    WASHINGTON/DUBAI (Reuters) -United Airlines and Dubai's Emirates are set to announce a codeshare agreement in the coming weeks, sources told Reuters. United on Tuesday sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on Sept. 14 titled "Come fly with us" with Chief Executive Scott Kirby and Emirates President Tim Clark in Washington. The Air Current reported the expected announcement earlier.

  • Oil Prices Head for Longest Monthly Losing Streak Since 2020

    The weak outlook for the global economy as well as plentiful supply are pushing down on crude prices in the global market.

  • Shortage of 50-Cent Chips Holds Up $50,000 Cars, TSMC Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An endemic shortage of chips costing anywhere from 50 cents to $10 is slowing down swathes of the $600 billion semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s top executive warned Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosExxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian ExitThe persisten

  • Oil extends slide amid economic jitters

    Oil futures fall Wednesday, extending the previous session's sharp decline amid worries about the global economic outlook as central banks move to squelch inflation.

  • U.S. Utilities Desperately Need To Spend More On Energy Infrastructure

    As U.S. population growth slows, and efficiency picks up, U.S. utilities are less incentivized to invest in new infrastructure, but the sector must make sure

  • Oil prices fall on recession fears

    Oil prices continued to slide on Wednesday on investor worries about the ailing state of the global economy, bearish oil demand signals from OPEC+, and increased restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China. Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, were down $2.78 at $96.53 a barrel following Tuesday's $5.78 loss. "The latest signs of stuttering growth are contracting Chinese factory activity in August and the slower-than-expected expansion of the country's service sector," Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said.