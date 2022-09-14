U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

RMJ Supply Announces Expanded Partnership With Water and Chemical Management Manufacturer Dramm Corporation

RMJ Supply
·3 min read

Solutions-Focused Horticultural Equipment Distributor Furthers Relationship With Industry Leading Irrigation and Chemical Application Equipment Provider

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireRMJ Supply (“RMJ” or “Company”), a solutions-focused distributor of horticultural equipment and supplies providing a single-source solution for the CEA industry, announced today it has expanded its relationship with The Dramm Corporation, a best-in-class integrator and manufacturer of water management, irrigation, fertigation and chemical application for the commercial horticulture industry. The companies have worked together since RMJ’s inception, partnering on dozens of projects to bring Dramm’s integrated solutions to commercial cannabis cultivators.

Founded in 1941 with the invention of the 400AL Waterbreaker, the Dramm Corporation manufactures and distributes irrigation systems, chemical application solutions, and environmental control systems. Through its design experience, RMJ has successfully integrated Dramm irrigation and fertigation equipment into turnkey, custom-engineered solutions for its customers, resulting in improved efficiencies and plant health through their customers' operations. Dramm is RMJ’s preferred solution for buildout and retrofit projects requiring irrigation, fertigation and water treatment system solutions.

“Having worked with Dramm on more than a dozen projects over the years, we are extremely well versed in their systems and the various ways we can seamlessly integrate them into turnkey solutions for our CEA customers,” said Mike Kupferman, CEO of RMJ Supply. “We have added them as a preferred vendor not only due to their high-quality equipment solutions but as a result of the close relationship we have built together over the years. We know how their team operates and they have always offered our customers the best installation and maintenance experience. We look forward to expanding on our relationship as we work together on larger and more intricate projects.”

“The RMJ team understands the needs of this very niche CEA category and we are proud to work closer with them as we continue to service this burgeoning industry,” said Kurt Becker, Executive Vice-President of Dramm. “We have been producing quality products and solutions for growers for over 75 years and understand the needs of commercial cultivation operators. We have continued to innovate our product line to shift with the needs of the industry and employ a mentality of continuous improvement. We look forward to building upon our relationship with RMJ as a preferred distributor.”

For more information or to contact an RMJ expert to discuss how Dramm water management and crop protection solutions can improve efficiencies and plant health at cultivation facilities, please visit https://rmjsupply.com/dramm

About RMJ Supply

RMJ Supply (“RMJ”) is a solutions-focused distributor simplifying the design and delivery of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) projects through the procurement of horticultural equipment and fulfillment of critical cultivation and facilities supplies. Founded in 2017, RMJ combines proprietary technology, unparalleled industry expertise, and established procurement management best practices to evaluate sourcing alternatives, integrate engineered systems, and mitigate project risks. Learn more at https://rmjsupply.com/.

About The Dramm Corporation

The Dramm Corporation has produced quality products and solutions for growers for over 75 years. Founded in 1941 with the invention of the 400AL Waterbreaker, the Dramm Corporation continues to innovate to help its customers flourish. The tradition of innovation and service continues as Dramm now offers complete irrigation and water management design. DRAMMwater was founded more than 10 years ago to help growers improve the efficiency, use and cleanliness of their water. PulsFOG is a registered trademark of PulsFOG Dr. Stahl & Sohn.

Media Contact 
Kyle Porter
CMW Media
rmj@cmwmedia.com
858.221.8001



