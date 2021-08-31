RMO LLP's Scott Rahn Recognized as Legal Visionary

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Probate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that its Founding and Managing Partner Scott Rahn has been recognized as a 'Visionary' in Business of Law: Trends, Updates & Visionaries , a special feature published this week by the L.A. Times B2B Publishing. Attorneys were recognized as visionaries "for their contributions and leadership within their organizations, the legal field, and the community at large," the feature says.

"To be included among so many of the best lawyers in our profession is humbling and an honor," said Rahn, who currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Southland California Alzheimer's Association.

Named 'Top Litigator' by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2021, Rahn serves as the firm's CEO and lead strategist for all trust, probate estate and conservatorship disputes, representing heirs, beneficiaries, trustees, executors, and conservators at RMO LLP. Rahn is "known for in-depth financial investigations and deftly handling intra-family dynamics and decades-long family friction," says the feature. "He has extensive experience in courts, arbitration, mediation and dispute resolution forums across California as well as in key retirement centers in the United States and through strategic partnerships in international locations."

The special report adds, "Rahn's clients are typically embroiled in inheritance disputes, trust contests, will contests, caregiver undue influence, step-parent undue influence, sibling undue influence, estate administration irregularities, beneficiary bias, trustee misappropriation, accounting irregularities, breach of fiduciary duty, beneficiary theft, trust investigations, accusations of wrongdoing, fraudulent behavior, wrongfully taking something from an estate and breach of fiduciary duties. He focuses on identifying and correcting where behavior went wrong and pointing out where allegations of wrongdoing are simply wrong."

Story continues

Rahn is frequently asked to appear on television and social media regarding celebrity estate and conservatorship issues and was most recently featured on NBC's Today Show, FOX11 News, Inside Edition, BBC News, and Reality Life with Kate Casey. He is also featured and quoted in publications and print often, most recently in Newsweek, Refinery29, Reuters News Agency, MarketWatch.com, NBCNews.com, and VICE Media.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on litigation contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, Ventura, Miami and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/ .



Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rmo-llps-scott-rahn-recognized-as-legal-visionary-301366167.html

SOURCE RMO LLP